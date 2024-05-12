Marvel takes legal action to expose identity of popular scoop account

Marvel Studios has issued a subpoena to Instagram in the hopes of uncovering the identity of a popular account known for leaking Marvel movies news and clips.

The account in question, CanWeGetSomeToast, is known for releasing information about upcoming Marvel projects prior to release, including plot details, casting news, and leaked images and footage. Just last week, they apparently uploaded new, unseen footage from the new movie, Captain America: Brave New World to their Instagram story.

Clearly this caught the attention of Disney and Marvel, as they are now on the hunt for the person behind the leak, who they say is responsible for “the unauthorized posting of a copyright protected image on or around April 30.”

As such, they’ve issued a subpoena for Instagram to reveal the identity of the owner behind the account. According to documents shared by TorrentFreak, the legal action comes with a declaration from Marvel’s VP of Global Security and Content Protection, Matthew Slatoff.

In the declaration, it states that the purpose of the subpoena is to: “identify an alleged infringer (or infringers) using the handle @canwegetsometoast, who published a copyrighted image from an upcoming Marvel Studios motion picture, Captain America: Brave New World, without authorization.”

If successful, it would allow Marvel access to the account owner’s name, physical address, IP address, telephone number, e-mail address, and payment account information from Instagram. The subpoena was filed on May 7, and at the time of writing has not been signed-off by a court clerk.

While CanWeGetSomeToast is not the only “scoop” account responsible for sharing information about Marvel movies online, the crackdown on this particular account following the Captain America: Brave New World clip could be another sign of a big shift at Marvel.

Earlier this week, the studio announced plans to shrink back content output in order to rebuild. This move, paired with the Instagram action, could suggest that Marvel is looking to regain an element of surprise with their new projects.

