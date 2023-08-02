The Last Hours of Mario Biondo: The mysterious true story

Ahead of the premiere of the documentary The Last Hours of Mario Biondo, here’s the true story behind the film.

Netflix is no stranger to true crime documentaries as the streaming service has continued to pump out different films from tragic deaths to deepening conspiracies.

And now their latest venture into the genre — The Last Hours of Mario Biondo — will dive into the mysterious death of the husband of a famous news reporter.

So, before the documentary premieres this week, let’s get into the true story behind this incredibly strange story.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo: The true story

Mario Biondo was the husband of popular Spanish TV presenter Raquel Sánchez-Silva and a cameraman from Italy. The couple was only married for one year before Biondo was found dead in his home in Madrid, Spain.

Biondo was found to have hung himself in his home library with a pashmina shawl wrapped around his neck. However, the circumstances around his death were suspicious as Biondo’s family and friends didn’t believe he could have committed suicide, which was what his death was ruled as at first.

Santina and Goofy Biondo, Mario Biondo’s parents, worked tirelessly to get their son’s case reopened and their perseverance seemed to have paid off when an Italian court decided in August 2022 that Biondo’s death might have been a murder and that the scene had been tampered with.

The four episode documentary is set to explore the days leading up to Biondo’s death and provide numerous heart-wrenching interviews with his family and friends along with testimonies from the lead officers and investigators on the case.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Many questions remain unanswered about the last night of Mario Biondo, the husband of Spanish presenter Raquel Sánchez Silva. This series reveals new details.”

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo premieres on August 3 through Netflix. You can check out our Netflix other coverage below:

