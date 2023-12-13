The Iron Claw lands high Rotten Tomatoes score amid rave reviews

The Iron Claw hasn’t even landed in theaters yet but has already racked up an impressive score over on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson, A24’s wrestling movie tackles the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

The official synopsis reads: “Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

With the movie in US cinemas from December 22, 2023, and UK theaters from February 9, 2024, the first Rotten Tomatoes reactions to The Iron Claw have already drawn in the praise.

The Iron Claw lands fresh Rotten Tomatoes score

The Iron Claw has made an impressive debut on Rotten Tomatoes, ranking on the Tomatometer with 93%.

Though the audience score has yet to be introduced on the site, the movie is building up an impressive reputation after 41 reviews.

Eric Francisco from Inverse said: “Though Durkin’s movie isn’t terribly innovative in its stagecraft, it is overwhelming as an emotionally impactful drama that soars thanks to its sublime direction and its terrific actors who overpower the screen with their sweaty, out-of-breath efforts.”

Tim Grierson at Screen International agreed: “Writer-director Sean Durkin’s third feature shares with his first two a fascination for the darker aspects of human nature, but there is a newfound tenderness that makes this crushing drama all the more affecting.”

However, Caryn James from BBC.com weighed in: “Despite its committed and physically bulked-up actors – including Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson as three of the brothers – The Iron Claw is a flat narrative that spells things out in broad, neat terms.”

Over on social media, the hype for The Iron Claw’s release continues to go from strength to strength.

“Look, where I grew up, in the mid-1980s the Von Erich brothers were like demigods. Tomatoes or not, this movie is a must-see, and I already know the story!” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “The score went UP??? Oh this is definitely going to help award chances,” added another.

“I almost want people who don’t already know the Von Erich story to not read up on it first, let this movie hit you like a train,” one user summed up.

The Iron Claw comes to US theaters on December 22. You can check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

