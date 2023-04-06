MaXXXine: Everything we know so far

MaXXXine is the upcoming threequel of the X horror franchise, so here’s everything we know about the movie so far including potential release date, cast, trailers, and plot.

Ti West and Mia Goth have taken the horror industry by storm due to their newest franchise. X began the series and was a surprise hit, as was its sequel/prequel Pearl, both of which starred Goth. Now, the third film is on the way.

MaXXXine is set to be the final film in the A24 trilogy, and the series is seemingly going to go out with a bang, with a star-studded cast and intriguing concept.

While the movie is currently in development, it is still shrouded in some mystery. So here’s everything we know about the film so far.

As of writing, there is no official release date for MaXXXine.

The release of this movie is somewhat different from the first two films in the series. X and Pearl were shot back to back, meaning that they were able to be released within a year of each other.

However, MaXXXine has only recently began production, meaning we could be waiting a while, perhaps another year or two. But considering many of the same team are returning, maybe it won’t take as long as we’re dreading.

MaXXXine trailer: Is there a trailer for the movie?

Right now, there is a small teaser for MaXXXine, but no official trailer.

The teaser was released by A24 on April 5, 2023, and featured a “Coming Soon” tag. You can watch it below:

The teaser is just over a minute, but is still very interesting to watch, and the 1983 song “Obsession” by Animotion is certainly some upbeat yet ominous foreshadowing.

The teaser starts with old-school TV static, then flashes to LA in 1985, six years after the events of X. It then pans to the Hollywood sign, which has been replaced with the word “MAXXXINE.” No doubt this is a hint at the plot of the future threequel.

MaXXXine cast: Who is starring in the movie?

As of writing, Mia Goth will be the only returning cast member to the final entry of the trilogy. Here, she will reprise her role as the titular Maxine.

Other new cast members include, but are not limited to:

Kevin Bacon (Footloose)

Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman)

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet)

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad)

Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol)

Halsey (Sing 2)

Moses Sumney (The Idol)

So far, what roles they are playing have yet to be announced.

As for behind the camera, Ti West will be returning to the directors’ chair. Mia Goth was a co-writer on Pearl, but doesn’t seem to have worked on the script this time around – though she’s definitely singing its praises.

MaXXXine plot: What is happening in the movie?

Currently, there is no official synopsis for MaXXXine. However, we can expect the threequel to pick up where the first movie left off, with Maxine trying to make it in Hollywood after surviving the events of X.

The setting will be LA in the 1980s, which of course was a wild place and time. As stated in X, Maxine has the star power to make it, but if the themes of Pearl are anything to go by, her path to stardom will be a dangerous one.

We will update this article when we find out more information.

X is currently available to stream on Paramount+, whereas Pearl can be rented on Amazon Prime.

