The Flash director Andy Muschietti believes that Ezra Miller is the only actor who could play Barry Allen in any potential sequel.

The Flash sprints into screens worldwide this month. But there was a time when it looked like the film might not see the light of day.

That’s because of star Ezra Miller’s many well-documented run-ins with the law. But in spite of the controversy surrounding the actor, Miller remained the film’s lead.

And with the film releasing in the US and UK on June 16, talk is already turning to a potential sequel, and whether or not it would star Miller.

The Flash director wants Ezra Miller to star in any sequel

While speaking on The Discourse podcast – and as reported by The Playlist – Flash director Andy Muschietti said this of Ezra Miller retaining the role: “If [a sequel] happens, yes. I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Producer Barbara Muschietti concurs, adding: “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

We’ve seen an early, incomplete cut of The Flash, and Ezra Miller is indeed very good. But the film deals with the multiverse, which features multiple versions of characters, played by different actors. So via that narrative, recasting the actor could be easily explained, with TV fans previously pushing for small-screen Flash Grant Gustin to replace Miller.

Much will doubtless depend on the success of The Flash movie. New Warner Bros. management James Gunn and Peter Safran have been brutal since taking charge of DC titles at the studio, dropping Black Adam and Shazam, and replacing Henry Cavill as Superman with an actor yet-to-be cast. So the future of Flash could very much depend on that opening weekend.

The Flash runs into theaters on June 16, 2023. You can check out our coverage of the movie here, more DC content here, and other superhero hubs below:

