The Flash director says Ezra Miller is “well now” after controversies

Coming after multiple arrests and controversies, The Flash director Andy Muschietti has addressed Ezra Miller and their ongoing mental health treatment.

While The Flash movie was hampered by several issues in its decades-long development, Miller’s behavior in 2022 led to Warner Bros weighing up the possibility of canceling it altogether.

The actor’s scandals date back to 2020, when footage emerged of them choking a fan outside a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, before seemingly slamming them into the ground. Other allegations followed, with Miller accused of abuse, assault, harassment, burglary, and grooming minors.

They apologized late last year, citing “complex mental health issues” and committing to treatment, but many online haven’t been so quick to forgive and forget ahead of the film’s release.

The Flash director addresses Ezra Miller controversies

The Flash had its first screening at CinemaCon this week, opening to rave reactions from fans and critics, some of whom hailing it as “one of the best superhero movies of all time”, echoing praise from James Gunn and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

After the showing, Andy and Barbara Muschietti took to the stage for a Q&A and spoke about Miller. “Ezra is well now,” he said, as per Collider.

“We’re all hoping that they get better… they’re taking the steps to recovery. They’re dealing with mental health issues, but they’re well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they’re very committed to getting better.

“And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we’ve never seen,” Barbara added. “And the discipline to the work, the willingness – physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale – is just amazing.”

Miller didn’t appear at CinemaCon, nor have they said anything publicly after releasing their statement in August last year. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” they said.

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

The Flash hits cinemas on June 15 in the UK and June 16 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and check out the rest of our coverage here.