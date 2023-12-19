Fans compare “weird” reaction to Jonathan Majors and Ezra Miller controversies

Amid the news that Jonathan Majors has been dropped by Marvel following a guilty verdict, movie fans are comparing the reaction to Ezra Miller’s controversies.

For context, Miller’s scandals date back to 2020, when footage emerged of them choking a fan outside a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, before seemingly slamming them into the ground. Other allegations followed, with Miller accused of abuse, assault, harassment, burglary, and grooming minors.

Despite a string of charges, the actor avoided jail time and DC’s The Flash went ahead, with Miller in the leading role of Barry Allen. Prior to its release, director Andy Muschietti announced that if there’s a sequel, he’d only want Miller for the role.

This week, Jonathan Majors, known for his role as the MCU’s next big villain Kang the Conqueror, was found guilty of assaulting a former girlfriend – and the reaction to the verdict is now being compared to the Miller controversy.

Jonathan Majors and Ezra Miller controversies compared by fans

While Miller was able to keep their role at DC, Majors was immediately dropped by Marvel and Disney after the verdict came in, finding the Kang actor guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment against his girlfriend at the time, Grace Jabbari.

Movie fans have commented on the news, comparing it to the fact that DC kept Miller despite their legal battles and controversies. Taking to X, one shared a gif of Homelander smiling, alongside the caption: “Ezra Miller watching Jonathan Majors go to jail while he basically got away with it.”

“Ezra Miller was arrested for second-degree assault in Hawaii, was released and within a year was on the red carpet of a movie premier,” said another. “Jonathan Majors called the cops to save his girl’s life and is looking at 2 years in jail as a result of that.”

A third added: “I just want to say it’s weird that Marvel canceled Jonathan Majors when Ezra Miller is walking around free and still employed. I mean… Different entities I know, but it is interesting. I’ll keep the rest of my thoughts to myself. Levels, you know…”

A fourth chimed in: “You know what shocks me? Ezra Miller has done far worse than Jonathan Majors and all he got was a slap on the wrist. Where’s his 1 year and a bit prison sentence?”

Others see it in a different light, including this person who said: “You got to give Marvel credit for this. They handle this situation way better than the Ezra Miller situation.”

Majors’ sentencing will arrive on February 6, 2024. You can read more about the news here, and more about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty here.