Warner Bros and DC consider moving forward with Ezra Miller as The Flash

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

While many DC projects are going under with the shake up of Warner Bros. management, it seems like The Flash, and Ezra Miller, will still be moving forward.

DC has been in disarray as of late. With James Gunn being appointed as co-chair of the company alongside Peter Safran, and numerous films being cancelled or deleted altogether, one may wonder if any film is going to survive this turmoil.

It seems though, that one film will, though it’s the one you may expect the least. As the film that is set to go ahead with DC is this summer’s The Flash starring Ezra Miller in the lead role.

Article continues after ad

While a live-action Flash movie may be exciting to some, this obviously comes in the wake of a sling of accusations levelled against Miller.

The Flash is still set to go ahead

Miller first donned the DC speedster’s suit in 2017’s Justice League after a brief cameo in Batman v Superman, later returning in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. They’re set to return in The Flash this year, marking their first solo outing as the hero.

There’s just one issue: the actor has been the subject of several allegations since 2020, ranging from abuse, harassment, assault, grooming minors, and recently they were charged with felony burglary.

Article continues after ad

After the cancelation of Batgirl, despite the film nearing completion, many have criticized Warner Bros. for proceeding with The Flash amid Miller’s scandals. But, according to a recent Variety article, it seems like the film is still set to go ahead.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is also in the wake of Henry Cavill being dropped as Superman, Wonder Woman 3 being axed, and even Wonder Woman’s cameo being cut from the Flash.

As stated by Variety, “As for what else Gunn and Safran have planned for DC’s future, sources describe it as a broad but not blanket reset. At this point, nothing is ruled out. Given that Miller has stayed out of trouble since beginning mental health treatment in the summer, some executives are amenable to continuing with the actor as the world-saving speedster after The Flash bows on June 16.”

Article continues after ad

And while it could be cancelled at any point, The Flash 2 is currently in development, meaning that DC likely won’t stop working with Ezra Miller.

The Flash is set to premiere in cinemas on June 16, 2023.