We’re little over a week away from The Flash speeding onto cinema screens, and with speculation rife concerning a potential sequel, here’s everything we know about The Flash 2.

Warner Bros. is being cagey about The Flash at present, to make sure the film’s finale isn’t spoiled before release. And to keep troubled star Ezra Miller out of the spotlight so the conversation concerns the movie itself rather than their well-publicized run-ins with the law.

So The Flash is receiving a single premiere – just four days before release – rather than the global publicity tour that usually accompanies such a big title.

While press and convention screenings have featured no credits or post-credits scenes, and even had figures blurred out to protect the film’s secrets. So what does all this mean for any potential sequel?

The Flash 2: Everything we know

According to Variety, “The studio already has a finished sequel script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick if a Part 2 is in the cards.”

Johnson-McGoldrick’s previous writing credits include Orphan, Wrath of the Titans, The Conjuring 2, and Aquaman.

That script hasn’t been announced yet, doubtless because Warner wants to see how the film is received – both critically and commercially – plus how audiences react to Ezra Miller in light of all their controversies.

Director Andy Muschietti has certainly been vocal about refusing to recast the character, telling The Discourse podcast (as reported by The Playlist) that the actor would retain the role: “If [a sequel] happens, yes. I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Producer Barbara Muschietti concurs, saying: “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Batman and Supergirl return in Flash sequel

The other big news in that Variety article concerns Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle, who play Batman and Supergirl in The Flash.

According to the outlet, they will “guest-star,” in the sequel should The Flash 2 happen. Which makes sense as they play an increasingly important role in the first film as proceedings progress.

That’s pretty much all we know about The Flash 2 at present, but rest assured we’ll update this article when more press happens during week of release. Until then you can check out our coverage of the first film here.