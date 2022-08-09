Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary amid mounting allegations

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary, amid allegations of assault, abuse, grooming minors, and other erratic behavior.

Miller’s rise to fame has been curtailed by several accusations against them since 2020, beginning with a video seemingly showing the actor choking a woman and throwing her to the ground in Iceland.

The 29-year-old actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, first accused of disorderly conduct and harassment, and later charged with second-degree assault.

Miller is now the subject of several abuse allegations from women across the world, with one woman accusing them of harassing her in her Berlin home.

Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont

Miller, who’s due to appear in their own Flash solo movie next year, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, according to a state police report.

The report, detailed by Variety, noted a burglary complaint from the residence on May 1. Officers then found that “several bottles of alcohol” had been taken while the homeowners weren’t there.

Following an investigation, based on statements and surveillance footage, police charged Miller with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. They were charged on Sunday, August 7, and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for arraignment.

Ezra Miller allegedly housing mother and three children, report says

Following an investigation, a June article from Rolling Stone accused Miller of housing a 25-year-old mother and her three children, aged one to five, at their ranch in Vermont. This home reportedly doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm.

According to sources close to Miller, they’ve “been enabled because of their fame, their wealth, their earning potential, their whiteness, and their beauty. It’s really hard to intervene when someone has as many resources as Ezra,” they told Insider.

While many have criticized the cancelation of Batgirl over The Flash given Miller’s controversies, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently described the film as “terrific”, saying he’s “very excited” about it.

The Flash is due to hit cinemas on June 23, 2023.