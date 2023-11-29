Zack Snyder says he’d join James Gunn’s DCU for one movie

Director Zack Snyder has revealed that he would return to the DCEU if James Gunn offered one specific movie.

Whether you love him or hate him, Zack Snyder has made quite the impact when it comes to the live-action DCEU.

Starting with Man of Steel in 2013, Snyder has had a hand in some of the biggest movies from DC Studios, including both Wonder Woman films and the Justice League.

However, though his last outing in the universe was two years ago, it seems like Snyder would be willing to step behind the camera for DC if their new co-CEO offers one specific movie.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Snyder will come back to DC if Batman is on the table

The infamous director recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss his upcoming sci-fi epic two-part film Rebel Moon.

While chatting with the outlet, Snyder revealed how he immediately called James Gunn, his long-time collaborator and friend, to congratulate him on his new gig as DC’s co-CEO along with Peter Safran. “I called him and said I wish all the best for him,” he said. “I told him I wanted it to work.”

Article continues after ad

Snyder went on to explain that, while his chapter with DC has come to a close for now, he would come back at Gunn’s call if the co-CEO offered him the chance to do a Dark Knight Returns adaptation.

Article continues after ad

However, Snyder made sure to stress that he would only do the film if Gunn and Safran allowed him to make “a true representation of the graphic novel.”

The Dark Knight Returns is a 1986 four-issue comic book miniseries written by comics legend Frank Miller, who created the character of Elektra in the Daredevil series.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Miller’s Batman miniseries is known to be one of the most influential runs of the Caped Crusader, and sees Batman in a dystopian Gotham where he gave up being a hero after the death of Jason Todd.

Once he can no longer ignore the ongoing and escalating crime in the city, Batman comes out of retirement, but faces a lot of obstacles from the Gotham City police force and the United States government.

Article continues after ad

Snyder likely wouldn’t have any opposition for this adaptation from Miller himself, as when Miller appeared on the The Beard and The Bald Movie Podcast, the writer explained that he’s warmed to the idea of seeing his work on the big screen.

Article continues after ad

“I really gotta say about that – a few years have gone by since all this started, okay? And at first, my reaction was to be very territorial and all that,” Miller said. “And now I’ve kind of sat back with a much deeper breath and longer view on the whole thing, and all I can say is: this is great.”

Article continues after ad

He added, “I mean, I came in and I came up with my idea for The Dark Knight Returns and that basically was the big splash I made, which started my whole career going. And since then I’ve seen the two fields collaborate back and forth. I benefited greatly from Dark Knight Returns and so have they and continue to. And it can only be looked at as a healthy relationship.”

Article continues after ad

You can check out more DC content here, and other superhero hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | The Flash Season 9 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4