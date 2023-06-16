Andy Muschietti just directed a bunch of Batmans in The Flash. Now he’s going to take charge of a standalone movie for the character via The Brave and the Bold.

Andy Muschietti cut his teeth in horror, helming Mama and the It movies. But now he’s all about comic book flicks, having directed The Flash, which hit screens this week. And it looks like he’ll be moving onto Batman movie The Brave and the Bold.

But the segue makes sense, as Muschietti just directed Ben Affleck’s Batman in The Flash, as well as Michael Keaton’s version.

Whether either star will appear in The Brave and the Bold remains to be seen. But we now know who will be overseeing the prestige project.

The Flash director confirmed for Batman movie The Brave and The Bold

Andy Muschietti has officially been confirmed as Batman: The Brave and the Bold director. Warner Bros. made the announcement on the eve of The Flash opening in US cinemas.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are overseeing superhero content at the studio, and told Variety this of Muschietti’s appointment: “We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan.

“It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to finding a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way.

“They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

The Barbara in question is Andy’s sister, who has produced all of his projects thus far.

What is The Brave and the Bold about?

The Brave and the Bold revolves around Bruce Wayne forming a crimefighting team with his son Damian – who assumes the Robin mantle – turning them into a Bat-family.

Here’s how Gunn previously described the storyline, as per Comic Book: “This is the introduction of the DCU’s Batman. This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman’s actual son who we didn’t know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life.

“He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s a little son of a bitch. He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic book run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now.”

