The Flash zooms into cinemas worldwide this week, so here’s everything we know about the songs on the soundtrack, as well as the movie’s score.

For such a speedy superhero, it’s taken a while for The Flash to appear in a standalone movie. The global shutdown pushed the release of the movie back as did star Ezra Miller’s well-publicized run-ins with the law.

But, the film is finally making its debut this Friday, with Michael Keaton lending support as a different iteration of Batman and Sasha Calle introducing Supergirl to DC’s Extended Universe.

The Flash flick also has a rocking soundtrack, so the following is a list of the songs you’ll hear while Barry Allen does his thing, as well as details of the film’s score.

The Flash soundtrack and songs

Here’s a list of the songs that feature in The Flash, plus the artists who recorded them…

If You Leave Me Now – Chicago

Bad Fun – The Cult

Alright – Supergrass

Great Balls of Fire – Jerry Lee Lewis

25 or 6 to 4 – Chicago

This Too Shall Pass – OK Go

We’ll update this list as-and-when we know more of the songs on The Flash soundtrack.

The Flash score

The Flash features a score by Benjamin Wallfisch, with tracks as follows…

Sounds About Right, Bruce

Worlds Collide

Run

I Am Batman

The Multiverse

Are You Ready

Worlds Collide and Run were released as single on May 12, 2023 while Sounds About Right, Bruce and I Am Batman came out 19 days later on May 31.

The movie also features music from Danny Elfman’s Batman score as well as other superhero themes that we won’t spoil here until The Flash is released on June 16.

