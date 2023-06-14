The Flash is now on general release in the UK, so here’s how the movie’s post-credits scene plays out.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to.

“That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

We’re going into detail now, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Does The Flash feature a post-credits scene?

Yes, The Flash features a post-credits scene. So nothing mid-credits – you have to wait until all the names have scrolled up the screen to see the sequence.

But the film has some fun early in the credits. As the first names appear, we flashback to the ‘Baby Shower’ sequence that kicks off the movie.

In super-slow motion, a stressed out – and hungry – therapy dog falls from the sky in the foreground, while The Flash rescues babies in the background. And it’s very funny.

The Flash post-credits scene explained

The post-credits scene at the end of The Flash features an amusing conversation between Barry Allen and Arthur Curry. AKA Aquaman.

The scene starts with Barry helping Arthur out of a bar, where he’s clearly been on the beer, so much so that he can hardly stand up. Barry tries to explain what’s been going on, but Arthur can’t really understand him.

He then falls face-first into a puddle, prompting Barry to call him Poseidon. Arthur then demands more beer, and gives Barry some Atlantean treasure in the shape of a ring, so he can go get more beer.

And that’s it. Meaning the post-credits scene is there for comic relief, rather than as a way to set new characters or storylines up for a future film.

