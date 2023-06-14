The Flash: Best Easter Eggs, jokes, cameos, and DC references

The Flash is in cinemas now, so we’re listing the best Easter Eggs in the movie, as well as our favorite in-jokes, superhero cameos, and references to the larger DC universe.

The Flash is a movie that’s made for Easter Eggs. The film’s time-travel storyline – combined with multiverse sub-plot – means there are cameos galore, as well as references to past movies and comics.

You can read our review of the movie here. While the ending is explained here. And the post-credits scene detailed here.

Article continues after ad

But for the best Easter Eggs and cameos in The Flash, read on, just BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Flash Easter Eggs, cameos, DC references, jokes, and more

We’ll start with The Flash’s cameos, as due to the Speed Force, Barry Allen travels back in time and sees the multiverse in action. Meaning glimpses at other timelines, filled with alternate superheroes.

Then we’ll move onto our favorite jokes, references, and Easter Eggs, as The Flash has some fun with DC history.

Adam West and Michael Keaton are Batman

A huge portion of The Flash involves Barry Allen tracking down Batman. Only this being a multiverse story, it’s not the Ben Affleck version of Bruce Wayne he finds. But rather the Michael Keaton variation. From Tim Burton’s Batman movies.

Article continues after ad

This Bruce is pretty much retired, claiming that Gotham doesn’t need him anymore. He’s also drinking too much, and wearing flip-flops and a lot of neckerchiefs.

Thanks to the Speed Force, we also get a glimpse at Adam West’s Batman, from the classic 1960s TV series, while we hear his rogues gallery of villains in the background.

George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, and Nicolas Cage are Superman

The Speed Force also results in a brief glimpse at Henry Cavill’s shirtless Superman early in proceedings, but the big news is we see two much older Supermen later in the movie.

Article continues after ad

George Reeves was the Man of Steel on TV in the 1950s. And was later played by Batman himself – Ben Affleck – in the movie Hollywoodland. Reeves can be seen in a black-and-white iteration of the character. While Christopher Reeve – who played Superman for a decade across four movies – briefly appears as the Man of Steel on a rooftop in Metropolis.

But the even bigger news is that we see Nicolas Cage as Superman. Cage was supposed to play the Man of Steel for Tim Burton, but that project fell apart, as explained here. So it’s pretty amazing to see Cage’s Superman finally fighting the giant spider that producer Jon Peters was so determined to put in his movie.

Article continues after ad

Helen Slater is Supergirl

Sasha Calle plays Supergirl in The Flash, making this the character’s debut in DC’s Extended Universe. But she isn’t the first actress to play Kara Zor-El on the big screen.

In 1984, Helen Slater played Kara in Supergirl, a Superman spin-off that features the likes of Faye Dunaway, Peter O’Toole, and Peter Cook. Sadly, the movie isn’t as good as that stacked cast, and Supergirl was a bomb.

But Slater later appeared in the Supergirl TV series. While her younger self cameos here, as Supergirl, standing on that Metropolis rooftop with her cousin Superman.

Article continues after ad

Teddy Sears is Jay Garrick/The Flash

Another Speed Force cameo is The Flash himself. Though not another Barry Allen iteration, but rather Jay Garrick, the first character to go by that moniker.

Teddy Sears played Jay Garrick in The Flash TV show on The CW, and he again brings the speedster to life here, during a brief Speed Force sequence in the film.

Danny Elfman score

While it’s exciting seeing Michael Keaton’s Batman in The Flash, it’s just as awesome becoming reacquainted with his “wonderful toys.” Amongst them the Bat-Cave, Batmobile, and Bat-Wing.

Article continues after ad

We also hear Danny Elfman’s iconic Batman score, which plays when Bat-stuff is revealed, and also when Keaton springs into action, with the character more agile in this movie thanks to the actor’s suit being more mobile.

Barry Allen LOVES Warner Bros movies

We see Barry Allen’s bedroom, as well as his student room, during The Flash. And he’s clearly a film fan, with posters of Pacific Rim, Inception, V for Vendetta, and Mars Attacks! on his walls.

Article continues after ad

The Flash is made by Warner Bros, and all those movies just happen to be Warner releases. Some coincidence.

Later in the movie, when the Barrys are about to go into battle, one says “Come on Barbie,” while the other adds “Let’s go party.” A reference to Aqua’s song ‘Barbie Girl.’ And stealth marketing for the Barbie movie which is being released this summer… by Warner Bros.

Repeating lines

In Superman (1978) the title character catches Lois in mid-air, and tells her, “I’ve got you.” Prompting Lois to ask, “If you’ve got me, who’s got you?”

Article continues after ad

This repeats in The Flash. When Barry rescues Kara Zor-El, and carries her to safety, he says, “I’ve got you.” She returns the favor when flying him into the clouds later in the movie, assuring Allen, “I’ve got you.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That one works. A repeating line that very much does not, is Bruce Wayne saying, “Let’s get nuts.” Keaton’s character shouts this at Joker in the 1989 movie during a fit of rage, when he really does seem on the edge. Here it’s said in the Bat-Cave to the Barrys, and plays like a Bruce Wayne catchphrase, which doesn’t work for the movie, or the character.

Article continues after ad

Grayson’s

This is a small detail, but a good one. There’s a barber shop across the road from Barry Allen’s apartment in Century City. And that store is called Grayson’s.

Dick Grayson is Robin, of course, so that name is in reference to a character that’s yet to appear in the DCEU, with the exception of his suit in Batman v Superman.

Back to the Future

Back to the Future looms large over The Flash, with the film’s time-travel plot clearly influenced by the comedy classic.

Article continues after ad

But we also get the multiverse version of BTTF. Eric Stoltz was famously replaced by Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in our world. That didn’t happen in the new timeline that Barry creates.

Indeed, a character even has the Eric Stoltz version of Marty McFly tattooed on his leg, while we learn that Michael J Fox starred in Footloose instead!

Director cameo

Director Andy Muschietti cameos at the very end of the movie, in a brief but very funny moment.

Article continues after ad

The helmer plays ‘Hot Dog Reporter,’ and as Barry zooms to court for his Dad’s appeal, he grabs a hot dog from the reporter’s hand, and scoffs it down. It happens so fast that Hot Dog Reporter has no idea where his sausage has gone.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau cameo

One cameo that may leave you scratching your head is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, appearing incredibly briefly as a man who loses his hot dog as young Barry speeds past him.

Article continues after ad

The Game of Thrones star appeared in Mama, the 2013 directorial debut of Andy Muschietti, who also directed The Flash. So, it’s nothing more than a nod to the actor.

Joker’s laughing bag

Jack Nicholson plays Joker in the 1989 Batman, opposite the aforementioned Michael Keaton. Joker dies at the end of the movie, falling from a tower. But it doesn’t sound like he’s dead, as the laughing bag on his body keeps chortling. Meaning Joker has the last laugh.

Article continues after ad

Barry finds that bad in the Bat-Cave during The Flash, meaning Bruce Wayne has kept the twisted trinket all that time.

Downton Abbey

This is a weird one. Downton Abbey is an acclaimed period drama that was made by the BBC. And it unexpectedly gets referenced in The Flash.

When both Barrys are in the kitchen at Wayne Manor, they argue about the servant’s bells, and as a by-product realise that the show only exists in one of their timelines. Like we said, weird.

Article continues after ad

George Clooney is also Batman

George Clooney played the Dark Knight in much-maligned comic book movie Batman & Robin. Indeed the actor often jokes about how bad he is in the flick.

So it’s a surprise to see Clooney appearing as Bruce Wayne at the end of The Flash. We don’t know how or why he’s there – nor what happened to Ben Affleck’s version of the character – but the the film concludes with his Bruce Wayne greeting Barry on the steps of the courthouse, and flashing that gorgeous Clooney smile.

Article continues after ad

Post-credits scene

Aquaman – as played by Jason Momoa – is briefly seen during a Speed Force sequence. Though in movie’s alternate timeline, his father doesn’t meet the Queen of Atlantis, meaning Arthur Curry is never born.

Mercifully, The Flash ends with Barry Allen back in a different, Aqua-friendly timeline. Meaning he can go to the pub with Arthur, and help him get home, as happens during the film’s post-credits scene. Which is detailed in full here.

Article continues after ad

For more on the The Flash, check out the below articles:

The Flash review | Everything we know about The Flash 2 | Who is General Zod? | Is Nic Cage in The Flash? | Flashpoint explained | Who are Albert Desmond and Patty Spivot? | Barry Allen x 2 | How many Batmans are in The Flash? | Speed Force guide | Who is Dark Flash? | Story of Superman Lives | Secret villain revealed? | Supergirl explained | Who does in The Flash? | Ending explained | The Flash budget | Soundtrack and songs | Post-credits scene explained |