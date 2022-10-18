Man of Steel 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Here’s everything we know so far about Man of Steel 2, Henry Cavill’s big-screen return as Superman, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Cavill first debuted as Superman in Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s controversial take on the classic hero. He returned in Batman v Superman, before showing up with a nightmarish blurred face in Joss Whedon’s Justice League.

Snyder righted the wrongs of the theatrical release with his cut of Justice League, putting Cavill in the black suit and giving him the resurrection he deserved.

Following Batgirl’s cancelation and ahead of Black Adam, the powers that be seem to have finally seen sense: it looks like Cavill is back, so here’s what we know about Man of Steel 2, from any possible release date to cast, plot, and other details.

Man of Steel 2 doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing – however, following recent reports, it’s possible the movie could release in 2024, if not 2025.

At the time of writing, Man of Steel 2 has yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros. and DC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery – under the stewardship of David Zaslav – has an “intense desire” to bring Cavill back for a sequel.

It also comes ahead of Black Adam’s release this week and Cavill’s all-but-confirmed appearance.

Man of Steel 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Well, it’s extremely likely we’ll see Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel 2.

In terms of anyone else, it’s unclear whether we can expect to see Amy Adams return as Lois Lane, or any other characters from Snyder’s DCEU movies, like Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, or Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter, as revealed in the director’s extended cut of Justice League.

We do know it will be produced by Charles Roven and Warner Bros. is on the hunt for writers, with Mission: Impossible’s Christopher McQuarrie at the top of the wishlist after his collaboration with Cavill on Fallout.

Warner Bros.

The big question would be whether Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam would be the villain of the film, given his outspoken wishes for a face-off between the two titans.

Speaking to Jake Hamilton about how their meeting would go down, he said: “I can see things so clearly on how that scene looks like, what that scene looks like, what the film looks like, what the next three films look like.

“Now, whether or not that comes to fruition, that always helps when you have that kind of clarity. But here is what I do know. Listening to the fans when I was wrestling always led and guided me. Just like now.

“So for that past 10 years, as I was pushing Black Adam up this hill to get made, for the past five, six, seven years, I was also listening to the fans at the same time where you have Black Adam, where we will create Black Adam for him to be the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the sidelines for too long.”

Man of Steel 2 plot: What will it be about?

At the time of writing, there are no official plot details about Man of Steel 2.

In an interview with Collider last year, Cavill said: “I felt like Man of Steel was a wonderful opening story, an origin story to Superman. It left a lot of space for him to grow beyond that and become the hero that we recognize.

“Batman v Superman took a hard turn down a darker route and it was a Batman perspective story and so it didn’t really show the aspects of Superman which I was very, very keen to show. Justice League Snyder Cut definitely leant into that a bit more.

“I had a bit more of a gentleness to the tone of the thing, but I would love to have the opportunity to play the Superman that we all know and love from the comics, as a continuation of his development and we see the hero. That would be really, really exciting for me because there is an opportunity to tell a lot of interesting story there.

“It’s just about finding the right hooks to have a character that is as good and idealistic as Superman, that there are wonderful opportunities to delve into what it’s like to exist as him and those hardships that come with that. When you have to save everyone, how hard is that on you? That could be an interesting line to run.”

Man of Steel 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Man of Steel 2 right now, but you can check out the incredible trailer for the original movie below:

We’ll update this article upon further announcements. Black Adam hits cinemas on October 21.