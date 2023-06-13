The Flash budget: How much did it cost?

The Flash may be one of the most expensive DC movies of all time – so, how much is its budget, and did it cost more than other films in the franchise?

This week, Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster will finally make it to the big screen after decades of development, touch-and-go delays, and a hefty list of controversies that threatened to derail the entire project.

The movie will see Barry Allen (Miller) travel back in time to save his mother’s life. In doing so, he basically breaks the universe, trapping him in an alternate timeline with another version of himself, Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and Batman (Michael Keaton). While trying to undo his actions, he also has to deal with General Zod, who’s returned to terraform the Earth.

Given its many delays, early criticisms over VFX, and the DCEU’s past budgets, many will be curious to know how much The Flash cost – here’s what we know.

How much did The Flash budget cost?

The Flash reportedly has a budget of around $220 million – although some suspect it could be much higher.

This specific figure came from production designer Paul Austerberry in an interview with CBC, who spoke about the thorough efforts to properly honor Keaton’s return as Batman. Not only was the original Batmobile flown in by the studio, but they built the Batcave from scratch and reconstructed the iconic Batwing.

As well as shelling out for cameos – you can spoil one for yourself here – the movie also features new technology that makes it easier to “get multiple versions of the same actor on the screen”, according to editor Paul Machliss.

“We’re the first film to be utilizing some very, very new technology in terms of getting multiple versions of the same actor on the screen, rather than using either locked off cameras or even the motion controls we used in [Last Night in Soho],” he told IBC.

“There’s been a development with some wonderful technology, which I’d love to be able to talk about now, but this time next year once the film’s out, we can go into total, scrupulous detail. But that is very, very exciting and I’m very pleased to say that we’re the first, certainly on a film of this scale to utilize it. Probably why it’s taken so long to finish actually. But it’s worth the wait, because it looks fantastic.”

However, this number may not be taking into account the film’s extensive marketing budget. MyTimeToShineHello theorized: “The real budget for The Flash including a VERY expansive marketing campaign is closer to $330 million.”

The Flash budget: Is it the most expensive DC movie?

The Flash isn’t the most expensive DC movie. That title goes to 2017’s Justice League with a budget of $300 million.

Below, we’ve listed every DCEU movie and their budgets:

Man of Steel —$225 million

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — $250 million

Suicide Squad — $175 million

Wonder Woman — $149 million

Justice League — $300 million

Aquaman — $200 million

Shazam! — $100 million

Birds of Prey — $85 million

Wonder Woman 1984 — $200 million

The Suicide Squad — $185 million

The Flash — $220 million

The budgets for Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom haven’t been confirmed at the time of writing.

Most expensive movies of all time

Below you’ll find a list of the most expensive movies ever made, starting with the biggest budget – and The Flash doesn’t even make the cut. Note: this is unadjusted for inflation.

Avatar: The Way of Water: $460 million

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides: $379 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron: $365 million

Avengers: Endgame: $356 million

Fast X: $340 million

Avengers: Infinity War : $325 million

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End: $300 million

Justice League: $300 million

Solo: A Star Wars Story: $275 million

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: $275 million

John Carter: $264 million

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $263 million

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: $262 million

Tangled: $260 million

The Lion King: $260 million

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $259 million

Spider-Man 3: $258 million

Beauty and the Beast: $255 million

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: $250 million

Furious 7: $250 million

The Fate of the Furious: $250 million

No Time to Die: $250 million

Thor: Love and Thunder $250 million

The Flash speeds into cinemas on June 14 in the UK and June 16 in the US. Check out our other coverage below:

