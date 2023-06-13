The Flash budget: How much did it cost?
The Flash may be one of the most expensive DC movies of all time – so, how much is its budget, and did it cost more than other films in the franchise?
This week, Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster will finally make it to the big screen after decades of development, touch-and-go delays, and a hefty list of controversies that threatened to derail the entire project.
The movie will see Barry Allen (Miller) travel back in time to save his mother’s life. In doing so, he basically breaks the universe, trapping him in an alternate timeline with another version of himself, Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and Batman (Michael Keaton). While trying to undo his actions, he also has to deal with General Zod, who’s returned to terraform the Earth.
Given its many delays, early criticisms over VFX, and the DCEU’s past budgets, many will be curious to know how much The Flash cost – here’s what we know.
How much did The Flash budget cost?
The Flash reportedly has a budget of around $220 million – although some suspect it could be much higher.
This specific figure came from production designer Paul Austerberry in an interview with CBC, who spoke about the thorough efforts to properly honor Keaton’s return as Batman. Not only was the original Batmobile flown in by the studio, but they built the Batcave from scratch and reconstructed the iconic Batwing.
As well as shelling out for cameos – you can spoil one for yourself here – the movie also features new technology that makes it easier to “get multiple versions of the same actor on the screen”, according to editor Paul Machliss.
“We’re the first film to be utilizing some very, very new technology in terms of getting multiple versions of the same actor on the screen, rather than using either locked off cameras or even the motion controls we used in [Last Night in Soho],” he told IBC.
“There’s been a development with some wonderful technology, which I’d love to be able to talk about now, but this time next year once the film’s out, we can go into total, scrupulous detail. But that is very, very exciting and I’m very pleased to say that we’re the first, certainly on a film of this scale to utilize it. Probably why it’s taken so long to finish actually. But it’s worth the wait, because it looks fantastic.”
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
However, this number may not be taking into account the film’s extensive marketing budget. MyTimeToShineHello theorized: “The real budget for The Flash including a VERY expansive marketing campaign is closer to $330 million.”
The Flash budget: Is it the most expensive DC movie?
The Flash isn’t the most expensive DC movie. That title goes to 2017’s Justice League with a budget of $300 million.
Below, we’ve listed every DCEU movie and their budgets:
- Man of Steel —$225 million
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — $250 million
- Suicide Squad — $175 million
- Wonder Woman — $149 million
- Justice League — $300 million
- Aquaman — $200 million
- Shazam! — $100 million
- Birds of Prey — $85 million
- Wonder Woman 1984 — $200 million
- The Suicide Squad — $185 million
- The Flash — $220 million
The budgets for Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom haven’t been confirmed at the time of writing.
Most expensive movies of all time
Below you’ll find a list of the most expensive movies ever made, starting with the biggest budget – and The Flash doesn’t even make the cut. Note: this is unadjusted for inflation.
- Avatar: The Way of Water: $460 million
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides: $379 million
- Avengers: Age of Ultron: $365 million
- Avengers: Endgame: $356 million
- Fast X: $340 million
- Avengers: Infinity War : $325 million
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End: $300 million
- Justice League: $300 million
- Solo: A Star Wars Story: $275 million
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: $275 million
- John Carter: $264 million
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $263 million
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi: $262 million
- Tangled: $260 million
- The Lion King: $260 million
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $259 million
- Spider-Man 3: $258 million
- Beauty and the Beast: $255 million
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: $250 million
- Furious 7: $250 million
- The Fate of the Furious: $250 million
- No Time to Die: $250 million
- Thor: Love and Thunder $250 million
The Flash speeds into cinemas on June 14 in the UK and June 16 in the US. Check out our other coverage below:
Everything we know about The Flash 2 | Who is General Zod? | Is Nic Cage in The Flash? | Flashpoint explained | Who are Albert Desmond and Patty Spivot? | Barry Allen x 2 | How many Batmans are in The Flash? | Speed Force guide | Who is Dark Flash? | Story of Superman Lives | Secret villain revealed? | Supergirl explained