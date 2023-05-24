The Flash director just spoiled a huge cameo

The Flash has promised a collision of worlds across the DC universe, and director Andy Muschietti has already spoiled a major cameo that’s been in the works for more than two decades.

The highly anticipated movie will follow Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) after he travels back in time to save his mother’s life. As Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) warns, his actions threaten to “destroy everything”, leaving him trapped in an alternate timeline with another version of himself and no metahumans.

Article continues after ad

In an effort to try and undo what he did, he teams up with the other Barry, alongside Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and Batman (Michael Keaton) – oh, and did we mention that General Zod is busy trying to terraform the planet?

Muschietti has already opened up about the cameos he had to cut, but now he’s spoiled one we’ll actually get to see.

Nicolas Cage has a Superman cameo in The Flash

TDOSLWH/Warner Bros.

As revealed by the director in an interview with Esquire Middle East, The Flash features Nicolas Cage in a cameo as Superman.

Article continues after ad

“Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it,” Muschietti said.

“I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon. He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Cage was originally set to play the Man of Steel in Tim Burton’s failed Superman Lives. The project, which had a script penned by Kevin Smith, would have seen the “1980s, emo” hero with “samurai black long hair” go up against Doomsday after Brainiac sent the monster to kill him.

Article continues after ad

An estimated $30 million was invested in the movie’s development, but it was abandoned in 1998. In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Cage spoke about why he thinks the film fell apart: he believes the studio got a bit nervous.

Cage – who also named his son Kal-El, the character’s original Kryptonian name – was a huge advocate of Burton directing the movie, “but they were scared at the studio because of Mars Attacks. Warner Brothers had lost a lot of money on the movie,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“These movies that are really weird, that challenge and break ground, they piss a lot of people off. I think they got cold feet. They’d spent a lot of money already building the sets and the costume and what have you. But you never know. I don’t mean to be cryptic Cage, but you never know.”

The Flash speeds into cinemas on June 16, 2023. You can check out our other coverage of the movie here, more DC content here, and other superhero hubs below:

Article continues after ad

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | The Flash Season 9 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse