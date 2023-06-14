Is Aquaman in The Flash? Arthur Curry’s absence explained

The Flash features a pair of Barry Allens teaming up with Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman to do battle with General Zod. But where is Aquaman when all this is going down?

Aquaman has appeared in multiple movies, as part of the Justice League, as well as in his own standalone flick, which grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.

As played by Jason Momoa, he’s even getting a sequel, with the much-delayed Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom finally hitting screens at the end of this year.

So, does Aquaman appear in The Flash? Let us explain, via multiple SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Aquaman in The Flash?

Yes, Aquaman appears in The Flash, via a brief Speed Force cameo, and through the film’s post-credits scene.

The Speed Force – explained here – is what enables Barry Allen to travel back in time, which helps kick off a whole load of multiverse madness in the movie.

Early in the film – while inside the Speed Force – Barry glimpses a shirtless Superman, as well as Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

However, when he finds himself in an alternate timeline and goes looking for the character, Aquaman is nowhere to be seen. Barry even calls Arthur Curry’s dad Tom, who tells him that Arthur is his dog.

That’s because Tom Curry never met the Queen of Atlantis in this timeline, they didn’t fall in love, and she didn’t give birth to Arthur. Meaning Aquaman doesn’t exist!

The Flash post-credits scene: Beer and a curry

At the very end of the movie, Barry Allen ends up in a timeline where Batman is different (again), while the film’s post-credits scene finds him reunited with Aquaman.

The sequence sees Barry help a hammered Arthur out of a bar, before Curry falls face-first into a puddle. Aquaman then gives him an Atlantean ring, and asks Barry to use it to buy more beer. And that’s the extent of Aquaman’s participation in The Flash.

