The Flash: Dark Flash explained

A complex new character is speeding into the DCEU this summer, with Dark Flash making his debut in The Flash. Here’s a brief explainer of the villain formerly known as Black Flash.

The Flash hits screens worldwide next week, with Barry Allen getting a standalone movie following his Justice League team-ups.

The story sees Barry travelling back in time to try and save his mother’s life, but causing timeline chaos that means General Zod becomes the villain of the piece.

Thanks to a toy reveal, we now know that Dark Flash is playing some part in the movie. So who is this mysterious character? Well, it’s complicated…

The original Dark Flash explained

Created by Mark Waid and Paul Pelletier, Dark Flash first appeared in The Flash #150 in 1999.

He’s really Walter West, but a different version of The Flash/Wally West from an alternate timeline. Walter wasn’t able to save wife Linda Park’s life, which sent him down the grim path that leads to Dark Flash.

Mcfarlane. The McFarlane toy which suggests Dark Flash is really Black Flash.

But, while Dark Flash is Walter West in the comics, he isn’t in the movie version. As Walter West isn’t in the movie. And one look at that aforementioned McFarlane figure (see above) suggests that he’s Dark Flash in name only, with the character really Black Flash.

Who is Black Flash?

Black Flash was created by Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, and Ron Wagner, and first cameoed in The Flash #138 in June 1998 before properly appearing in The Flash #141 in September 1998.

Dark Flash has been compared to Death in the comic books, his demonic form returning speedsters to the Speed Force, which we explain here. Indeed, multiple versions of The Flash have seen Dark Flash before they die, including the Barry Allen incarnation.

This Grim Reaper looks more like a zombie than a man, and his powers include super-speed (obviously), immortality (meaning Death can’t die) and the ability to both travel through and manipulate time.

Dark Flash has appeared multiple times on the small screen, in both Smallville and the Arrowverse. Dark Flash also popped up in Season 11 of Smallville, where the character was also known as Speed Demon and Black Racer.

While the Hunter Zolomon/Zoom iteration of Dark Flash appeared in Legends of Tomorrow Season 2, and The Flash Season 3, where he pursued speedsters who tried to change timelines.

Dark Flash in The Flash

Thanks to pretty much every trailer that has dropped for The Flash thus far, we know that there are two versions of Barry Allen in the movie.

So the smart money is on one of them becoming Dark Flash. Alternatively, a new Barry Allen – or new Flash variant – might transform into the character.

Here’s how their participation is described in the action figure’s official product listing: “As he pushes the boundaries of his powers, Barry Allen encounters a mysterious and terrifying vision amidst The Speed Force – something, or someone, is seemingly using the abilities of The Flash for nefarious purposes.”

We’ll update this article with spoiler-filled details as soon as The Flash hits UK screens on June 14, 2023. Until then, you can check out all our coverage of the movie here.