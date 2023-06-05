Who are Albert Desmond and Patty Spivot? The Flash’s friends explained

The Flash speeds into cinemas next week, so here’s a guide to two new characters being introduced to the DCEU – Albert Desmond and Patty Spivot.

The Flash hits UK screens on June 14 and US screens on June 16, with the official synopsis as follows: “Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to.

“That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

Ezra Miller once again plays Barry Allen/The Flash, and in the character’s first standalone film, he’s joined by two new friends.

Who are Albert Desmond and Patty Spivot in The Flash?

In The Flash, Barry Allen is still obsessed with finding his mother’s murderer, and thereby exonerating his father. To help do this, he gets a job in the crime lab at the Central City Crime Department.

Albert Desmond and Patty Spivot also work there as lab technicians, and seem to be not only colleagues, but also Barry’s only big city friends.

Rudy Mancuso – best known for Rim Around the World – plays Albert. While Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson is Patty.

Are Albert and Patty in the comics?

Yes, Albert Desmond and Patty Spivot appear in the comics, with both characters having long and storied histories.

Created by John Brome and Carmine Infantino, Albert Desmond first appeared in Showcase #13 in 1958. A chemist who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, Albert’s criminal personality uses science skills to turn himself into supervillain Mister Element. Before eventually using a different villainous alter-ego – Doctor Alchemy.

Doctor Alchemy also appears in Season 3 of The Flash TV series, where his civilian name is Julian Albert Desmond, and he’s played by Harry Potter star Tom Felton.

Patty Spivot was created by Cary Bates and Irv Novick, and first appeared in DC Special Series #1 in 1977. Much like in the new movie, Patty was a friend and colleague of Barry at the Central City crime lab. Though she does eventually become superhero Hot Pursuit for a brief period.

As with Albert, Patty also appeared in The Flash TV series. Played by Shantel VanSanten, she’s a police officer in this iteration, and also has a relationship with Barry before learning about his superhero secret, breaking up with him and moving away from Central City.

The Flash hits cinemas next week, and for more on the movie, head here.