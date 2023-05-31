Who is General Zod? The Flash villain explained

General Zod is the surprise choice for villain in The Flash – here’s everything you need to know about his back-story in the DCEU.

General Zod was introduced in Adventure Comics #283 in April 1961. A Kryptonian villain, he’s traditionally Superman’s nemesis, and is often heard barking his trademark catchphrase “Kneel before Zod!”

General Zod was memorably brought to life by Terence Stamp in Superman II, very nearly defeating the Man of Steel with help from his super-powered cohorts Ursa and Non.

While Michael Shannon played the character in 2013’s Man of Steel, a version of the character that informs the General Zod we’ll see in The Flash this summer. So the following is a brief explanation of how the character fits into the DCEU.

General Zod in Man of Steel

Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel kicks off on Krypton when the planet is on the brink of destruction. General Zod attempts a coup, and kills his old friend Jor-El for not handing over the planet’s Growth Codex. But not before Jor-El has sent both the codex and his infant son Kal-El to Earth.

Zod is banished to the Phantom Zone for his crimes, but eventually escapes, and follows Kal-El to Earth. This is where he uses a terraforming device to transform the planet into a new Krypton and kills a bunch of humans in the process.

Believing in the superiority of Kryptonians, Zod extracts Kal-El’s genes to create genetically pure colonists. But Superman (as he’ll soon be christened) fights back, destroying terraforming device the World Engine, and ultimately killing Zod by snapping his neck.

The character then reappears – kind-of – in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While studying General Zod’s corpse, Lex Luthor realises that exposure to Kryptonian cells could weaken Superman. He then genetically modifies Zod to create Doomsday, the supervillain that ultimately kills Superman. Briefly.

General Zod in The Flash

While Dexerto has seen an unfinished cut of The Flash, we won’t reveal anything Zod-related that hasn’t been said or isn’t in the trailer until the film is released. At which point we’ll update this section with full spoilers.

In the above trailer, the World Engine can be seen, while Michael Shannon’s General Zod then appears, and states “This world must die.” Supergirl and Batman then team up with The Flash to do battle with the villain.

But, as this is a multiverse story, we’re looking at a different iteration of General Zod to the one that has previously appeared in the DCEU. Which is why – after checking in with Zack Snyder – Michael Shannon was happy to play this version of the character.

“It’s just really different – these kind of multiverse situations,” Shannon told The Playlist in a recent interview. “The story is a lot more all over the place, you know? And I feel like I mainly exist in The Flash as, like, an obstacle or a problem. Whereas, in Man of Steel, it was more of a story. Like, The Flash is definitely about The Flash – as it should be. So, it’s not as in-depth.”

The Flash hits UK and US screens on June 16, when we’ll update this article with more information about Zod’s involvement. You can read about another potential villain in the movie here, while the rest of our coverage on the movie can be found here.