The Flash: The Speed Force explained

The Speed Force is important in The Flash universe, explaining how Barry Allen can travel back-and-forth in time. Here’s a brief guide to the concept, and its history in the comics.

The Flash movie hits screens next week. The film is a time-travel flick, with a story that explores the multiverse.

Barry Allen is able to do both of those things thanks to the Speed Force, which we’ll explain below.

So read on to find out how and why the concept came to be in the comics, while we’ll update this article with full movie spoilers when The Flash is released.

The Flash: What is the Speed Force?

The Speed Force was introduced by Mark Waid in The Flash #91 in 1994 when Wally West uses a speed formula that makes him move so fast that he stops time.

Here’s a description of the concept on the official DC website: “The Speed Force is a plane of pure energy tied to the universe from which metahumans are able to draw. Some advanced civilizations and mad scientists have been able to tap into it through technological means, but the Speed Force mainly seems to be attracted to speedsters.”

The same write-up states its important to note that “The Speed Force isn’t just a source of power, but a place. It’s a plane of existence that speedsters can enter by achieving a high velocity, and which they can use to travel anywhere in space and time.

Elsewhere DC.com explains: “While the Speed Force is most commonly associated with super speed, it can also manifest as a host of related temporal abilities, like the ability to control one’s age or manipulate their place in a species’ evolutionary chain.”

Birth of time travel in the comic

Because the Speed Force was introduced quite late in the history of the character, much retrofitting and rewriting of history has happened regarding how it plays into Barry’s origin and powers.

For example, Barry Allen transformed into The Flash when he was struck by lightening while standing next to chemicals. But Mark Waid positioned it as a bolt of energy from the Speed Force. While in 2009, Geoff Johns wrote that Barry Allen created the Speed Force when a bolt of lightning activated his metagene.

To contradict that idea yet firther, The New 52 posited that the Speed Force has always existed. Meaning if you are paying attention, it really isn’t clear how or why the Speed Force came to be.

Different versions of the Speed Force explained

As DC.com explains: “In Joshua Williams 2016 Flash comics, we learn that the Speed Force is just one source of superhuman ability that can get drawn upon by receptive metahumans.”

Here’s a few examples of alternate Forces, and the powers – both positive and negative – they contain…

Sage Force: Intellect

Strength Force: Power

Still Force: Inertia

Forever Force: Time

Negative Speed Force: Counters Speed Force

Time travel in The Flash movie

Barry Allen travels through the Speed Force in new movie The Flash. By making that journey, he hopes to save his mother’s life, and therefore exonerate his father for her murder.

But time-travel shenanigans have a tendency to cause chaos, and so it is in the movie, via the multiverse and alternate timelines.

But we’re getting into spoiler territory now, so check back to this article when The Flash goes on general release, as we’ll update this section with full, spoiler-filled details.

Until then, you can read all our coverage of The Flash here.