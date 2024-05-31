Is Eric based on a true story? Netflix series explained

The Netflix crime drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch is a sobering, tense tale. Considering the streaming service’s forte is real-world mysteries, viewers are wondering if Eric is based on a true story.

In the emotional new TV show, a frantic father and a determined cop search the streets of 1980s New York looking for his missing son, Edgar.

Our Eric review said the series was “Taken meets Sesame Street with confusing stakes.” However, we’ll concede the Eric ending neatly tied up the narrative and the missing person cases at the center.

With true crime and documentaries being the streaming service‘s métier, it makes sense there’s confusion about whether this particular story is true or not.

Is Eric on Netflix based on a true story?

Eric is not based on a true story. The case is fictional.

None of the characters are real people and there’s no 1:1 comparison with an actual case. However, Eric does touch on real problems in the justice system and missing persons investigations.

During the search for Edgar, the show refers back to 14-year-old Marlon Rochelle, a Black teenager who disappeared in the same neighborhood. Marlon’s mother, Cecile, pleaded with officers to put resources toward finding him.

This portrayed discrepancies in the way police departments and media coverage have historically shown bias toward white victims.

Director Lucy Forbes told Tudum, “Justice [for Marlon] will come in proper change. You’re left at the end of the series hoping change will happen.”

Is Eric worth watching?

Eric doesn’t reach the heights of other recent crime dramas. Still, it’s worth watching.

At the time of writing, Eric has a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 90% audience score.

While Eric can’t challenge crime miniseries like Sharp Objects, Big Little Lies, or the more recent Under the Bridge, it’s not bad.

Dexerto’s three-star review said, “It’s always fun to see a project with such a unique premise like a kidnapping case surrounded by a puppet show, but it’s heartbreaking when the idea isn’t followed through to its full potential.

“If you like mysteries, puppets, or Cumberbatch, there’s no doubt that you’ll have a fun time watching Eric from start to finish. However, be prepared to feel a tinge of disappointment, as you won’t receive all of the answers you’re looking for.”

Eric is now streaming on Netflix.