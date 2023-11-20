Superman: Legacy casts Nicholas Hoult as major villain Lex Luthor

Superman: Legacy has found its Lex Luthor, with X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult confirmed to have landed the role of one of DC’s most iconic villains.

Hoult has been acting since he was a child and has appeared in various franchises, such as the X-Men universe in which he portrayed Beast. Now however, it appears the actor will be jumping across to DC to face off against Superman.

Alexander Joseph “Lex” Luthor. The character was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and first appeared Lex Luthor in Action Comics #23.

In the comics, Lex Luthor is one of Superman’s most iconic villains. The two battle it out time and time again. Previously, the likes of Gene Hackman and Jesse Eisenberg have portrayed Luthor. However, Eisenberg’s portrayal in Batman vs Superman left a lot to be desired for fans, meaning that the pressure is well and truly on Hoult to get the character right.

Based on early online reactions to the casting, fans are excited to see Holt’s take on the character and are happy to see him land such a big role. After all, he has narrowly missed out on playing other major DC characters such as Batman in the past. The rest of the main cast for Superman: Legacy includes David Cornswet as the titular hero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nathan Fillion as Hal Jordan.

Currently, Superman: Legacy is set to release on July 11, 2025. With over a year and half until the movie comes out, there are still many casting announcements and plot details that will be revealed. Therefore, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on everything related to the upcoming Superman movie.

