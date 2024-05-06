TV & Movies

David Corenswet’s Superman revealed as James Gunn drops “iconic” first look at new movie

Kayla Harrington
David Corenswet and DC Comics artwork of Superman.DC

James Gunn gave fans their first look at David Corenswet as Superman in the upcoming DC Legacy movie.

Since Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy) and its cast were announced, fans have been on the edge of their seats to get their first look at the project.

Now DC co-CEO James Gunn has unveiled Corenswet’s Superman look to the world and it’s safe to say that people are loving what they’re seeing.

“JAMES GUNN YOU’RE ICONIC FOR THIS,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “This is going to be so good.”

A lot of fans are fixated on the length of Corenswet’s cape, which is very accurate to how Superman wears it in the comics.

Famously, his cape has to be above his ankles when he walks but below his ankles when he hovers/flies, so it looks like Gunn and crew paid a lot of attention to that detail.

And, if you look closely, Corenswet seems to be wearing the iconic red Superman trunks, which a departure from Henry Cavill’s one piece suit.

However, the other huge component of the photo besides Corenswet’s new look is the ominous figure shooting lightening in the background.

While it’s been confirmed that Nicholas Hoult will be playing Superman’s arch-enemy Lex Luthor, some fans believe the person behind the laser could be Brainiac, another Superman villain.

Brainiac, an alien artificial intelligence living inside an artificial mind and body who hails from the planet Colu, has gone through multiple changes since he first debuted in the Superman comics in 1958.

However, in his first appearance, he arrived on Earth and shrunk several cities in order to transport them back to an unnamed planet he was ruling.

If the glowing orb in the back is in fact Brainiac coming to Earth in order to repopulate his new planet, the movie could show him working with Luthor in order to wreak havoc on the planet and Superman.

Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, you can read about other upcoming DC movies like The Batman 2Joker 2, and The Brave and the Bold. You can also check out all the new movies hitting streaming this month so you can add them to your watch list.

Related Topics

Superman

About The Author

Kayla Harrington

Kayla is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's huge fan of Marvel (especially if Wanda Maximoff is involved), shows that make you laugh then cry, and any cooking show found on the Food Network. Before Dexerto, she wrote for Mashable, BuzzFeed, and The Mary Sue. You can contact her at kayla.harrington@dexerto.com

keep reading
Spider-Man, Batman, Hit Girl and Black panther represent our picks for the best superhero movies of all time.
TV & Movies
The 50 best superhero movies ever made, according to our team of experts
Tom Percival
Brandon Routh, Christopher Reeve, and Henry Cavill as Superman
TV & Movies
How to watch the Superman movies in order
Daisy Phillipson
The Flash< Wonder Woman, and Superman
Gaming
DC superheroes who deserve their own games
Sourav Banik
Superman flies at the reader with screenshots from his games in the background
Gaming
Why have we never got a good Superman solo game?
Tom Percival
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech