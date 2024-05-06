David Corenswet’s Superman revealed as James Gunn drops “iconic” first look at new movie

James Gunn gave fans their first look at David Corenswet as Superman in the upcoming DC Legacy movie.

Since Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy) and its cast were announced, fans have been on the edge of their seats to get their first look at the project.

Now DC co-CEO James Gunn has unveiled Corenswet’s Superman look to the world and it’s safe to say that people are loving what they’re seeing.

“JAMES GUNN YOU’RE ICONIC FOR THIS,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “This is going to be so good.”

A lot of fans are fixated on the length of Corenswet’s cape, which is very accurate to how Superman wears it in the comics.

Famously, his cape has to be above his ankles when he walks but below his ankles when he hovers/flies, so it looks like Gunn and crew paid a lot of attention to that detail.

And, if you look closely, Corenswet seems to be wearing the iconic red Superman trunks, which a departure from Henry Cavill’s one piece suit.

However, the other huge component of the photo besides Corenswet’s new look is the ominous figure shooting lightening in the background.

While it’s been confirmed that Nicholas Hoult will be playing Superman’s arch-enemy Lex Luthor, some fans believe the person behind the laser could be Brainiac, another Superman villain.

Brainiac, an alien artificial intelligence living inside an artificial mind and body who hails from the planet Colu, has gone through multiple changes since he first debuted in the Superman comics in 1958.

However, in his first appearance, he arrived on Earth and shrunk several cities in order to transport them back to an unnamed planet he was ruling.

If the glowing orb in the back is in fact Brainiac coming to Earth in order to repopulate his new planet, the movie could show him working with Luthor in order to wreak havoc on the planet and Superman.

Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, you can read about other upcoming DC movies like The Batman 2, Joker 2, and The Brave and the Bold. You can also check out all the new movies hitting streaming this month so you can add them to your watch list.