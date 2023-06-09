According to a new report, in-person screen-tests are happening for Superman Legacy this week, with the short-list to play Clark Kent/the Man of Steel reportedly down to three.

We’re getting closer to finding out who the new Superman will be, as well as who is playing Lois Lane in the forthcoming Superman Legacy.

James Gunn is writing and directing the eagerly anticipated superhero reboot, finishing the script before the writers strike, and now working on sets and costumes while casting the movie.

Thanks to a new report, we now know that Gunn has apparently narrowed it down to three actors for the Man of Steel, and three actresses for Lois Lane.

Superman Legacy: Clark Kent shortlist down to three

According to Deadline, “Insiders close to the process say the first in-person tests with DC co-heads Peter Safran and James Gunn will take place around Father’s Day weekend or the Monday or Tuesday after.”

The three actors in the frame for the Man of Steel are Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney.

Hoult is the highest profile actor on that list, having starred in the X-Men movies, Mad Max: Fury Road, and recently top-lined horror-comedy Renfield opposite Nicolas Cage. Though Hoult was previously rumored to be playing Lex Luthor.

David Corenswet recently delivered a memorable turn as the projectionist in horror movie Pearl, while he’ll next be seen in the big-budget action movie Twisters. Tom Brittney is an English actor who appears in TV show Grantchester, and also starred opposite Tom Hanks in Greyhound.

According to the same report, three actresses are also doing in-person screen-tests for Lois Lane, the reporter who also serves as a love interest for Clark Kent. Those actresses are Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, and Phoebe Dynevor.

Mackey stars in Netflix hit Sex Education, and will next be seen in Barbie as “Physicist Barbie.” Brosnahan is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. And Dynevor is best known for period shows Bridgerton and Dickensian.

Deadline adds that “the test deals are still being negotiated and haven’t all closed, but that as of now these are the names expected to participate in the auditions.” And the roles of Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen are still up for grabs.

To find out what went wrong with previous Man of Steel project Superman Lives, head here. While for more on all the many DC projects in development right now, head here.