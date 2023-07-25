Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire “rumored” to be in the works

Pizza time: there’s a chance – albeit a very slim one – that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4 is in development, according to one of the original trilogy’s stars.

Maguire made his debut as the web-slinging, friendly neighborhood hero in 2002, swinging across the New York skyline in three movies; the first is arguably the most important superhero movie of the noughties, the second is the gold standard, and the third… well, it’s fun.

Plans for another movie sadly collapsed in 2010, but ever since the star reprised his role alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans’ demand for the fourthquel (as well as The Amazing Spider-Man 3) has been consistent; if there’s a multiverse of possibilities, then why not?

While development is underway on Holland’s next outing, Maguire’s cancelled Spider-Man 4 may be in the works behind the scenes, if rumors are to be believed.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4 could be in development

Thomas Haden Church played Flint Marko aka Sandman in Spider-Man 3, before joining the returning rogues’ gallery in No Way Home. In a new interview with Comic Book ahead of Peacock’s Twisted Metal TV show, the actor was asked about the prospects of a fourth chapter in the original series of movies.

“There’s always been some kind of… I’ve heard rumors… that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo,” he said.

Obviously, take this with a relatively big pinch of salt. Adding another Spidey to the mix when we’ve already got Holland in live-action and Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse could get messy fast, and Church also claimed he’d had conversations with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal about making a larger comeback in the MCU.

Both Raimi and Maguire are open to the idea, though. “I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” the director told Moviepilot.

“I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Maguire also told Marvel he’d be happy to return, because “why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

You can find out everything we know about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 here, and check out our other superhero hubs below:

