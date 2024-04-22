Tom Holland breaks silence amid constant Spider-Man 4 rumors

Tom Holland has spoken out about the development of Spider-Man 4, coming after several reports and rumors about his next MCU movie.

Holland discussed the movie at Scotland’s Sands International Film Festival, addressing where Spider-Man 4 is headed and his role.

“The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” he told Deadline. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.”

The fourth movie has a lot to answer for since Peter is now a nobody. His actions in changing the timeline led him to try and find a way to fix it. But it only resulted in everyone he cares for forgetting who he is. What’s next for Spider-Man when he has to start over?

Article continues after ad

“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” he said. “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Article continues after ad

“This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU has gone through a few changes, as well as Peter Parker’s storyline getting a clean slate. The movie ended with everyone forgetting who he was and his identity as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

There are plenty of rumors flying around about where the movie is headed as an industry insider reported filming could start in the Fall. The only problem is that there’s no set director or writer, with Sam Raimi rumored to be involved. Other rumors circulating are that Peter will fight alongside Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, with Kingpin also making an appearance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Zendaya is also reported to return as MJ which would make an interesting storyline. The third movie has her completely forget she ever knew Peter Parker, dated him, and his identity as Spider-Man.

Hopefully, by the Fall of this year, there will be more concrete news of what Spider-Man 4 will be about and how it will tie into the grander MCU universe. In the meantime, you can keep tabs on what we know so far about Spider-Man 4.