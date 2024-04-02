Spider-Man 4 hopes are “hanging by a thread” after Sam Raimi’s latest tease

Spider-Man fans are keeping hope alive for a fourth Sam Raimi entry after the director recently teased its future.

When it comes to the Spider-Man films, many see director Sam Raimi as the father of all the trilogies as he began the web slinger’s live-action journey in 2002.

Raimi’s Spidey trilogy ran for five years with the last entry — Spider-Man 3 — receiving mixed reviews from critics despite being the highest-grossing movie in the trilogy.

The director has hinted at his want to make a fourth Spider-Man film with his leading man Tobey Maguire, but fans keep their hopes of seeing his new vision for the franchise pretty low until now.

Article continues after ad

While speaking with CBR, Raimi gave fans some renewed hope for a future Spider-Man 4 stating, “I did read [Spider-Man 4 directing rumors], but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!’ I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies.”

Article continues after ad

Naturally, Raimi fans instantly caught on to the fact that the director said he wasn’t working on it “yet,” which gave some renewed hope that Raimi could be tapped for a fourth Spider-Man movie in the future.

Article continues after ad

“The keyword is ‘yet.’ My hope is hanging on ‘yet.’ Lol,” one fan tweeted, while another also got hyped by the director’s choice of words writing, “I like how he keeps saying ‘I’m not working on that YET’ WHAT DO YOU MEAN BY THAT SAM??”

One Spider-Man fan made an observation from the interview tweeting, “DUDE HE WANTS MAKE SPIDER-MAN 4. YOU CAN JUST TELL!”

Another fan actually quoted Raimi himself from when the fan asked him if Spider-Man 4 could ever happen stating, “I really believe that this could work out in the future, but as he said to me: ‘If it’s going to happen, it will happen at the right time.'”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dive into our list of the best new movies streaming this month as well.