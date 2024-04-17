TV & Movies

Sam Raimi in talks to direct Spider-Man 4 — but there’s a catch

Kayla Harrington
Tobey Macguire in Spider-ManSony Pictures

Spider-Man 4 may see Sam Raimi return to direct another Spidey movie — but it’s not for the film fans would expect.

Spider-Man fans have been itching to have Raimi back in the director chair for another outing with everyone’s favorite neighborhood spider and their wishes may be fufilled sooner than they thought.

According to World of Reel, Raimi is reportedly one of the contenders to direct Spider-Man 4, which is what fans have wanted for years… but it wouldn’t be another installment of Tobey Maguire’s trilogy — it would be for Tom Holland’s.

Holland’s Spider-Man 4 — the successor to 2021’s smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home — is set to start production this fall, but no director has been attached the project.

Many expected Jon Watts to take the reigns once again, as he directed all three of Holland’s Spider-Man movies, but it was earlier reported that he’s declined to return. Another name that was thrown around for the position was Cabin in the Woods’ Drew Goddard, but he’s said to be in the beginning stages of helming a fifth Matrix film, so a Spidey project isn’t on his horizon right now.

Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie (now back in theaters) dates back to 2002. He returned for two more films: 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and the threequel in 2007. Fifteen years later, he returned to Marvel to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and while he’s not commented on Holland’s next movie, he has expressed interest in directing Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man 4 is set to start filming this fall but, in the meantime, you can check out the new releases premiering this month.

About The Author

Kayla Harrington

Kayla is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's huge fan of Marvel (especially if Wanda Maximoff is involved), shows that make you laugh then cry, and any cooking show found on the Food Network. Before Dexerto, she wrote for Mashable, BuzzFeed, and The Mary Sue. You can contact her at kayla.harrington@dexerto.com

