The Rick and Morty Season 7 teaser trailer has arrived, and while it’s got fans hyped for what’s to come, it’s also sparked a debate online over the new voice for Rick.

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty has been on shaky ground this year, ever since the news emerged that co-creator Justin Roiland had been arrested on a count of felony domestic assault dating back to 2020.

Although the charges were later dropped, the network decided to cut ties with Roiland, with co-creator Dan Harmon leading the charge and plans for a replacement voice actor to take over the roles of Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith, and a whole range of other characters.

Fans of the beloved adult comedy cartoon were left feeling apprehensive about who would take the place of Roiland, and a new teaser trailer for Season 7 has added to the confusion.

Rick and Morty Season 7 trailer sparks debate over new voice

Earlier this week, the Rick and Morty Twitter account shared a teaser for the upcoming Season 7, and while a majority of the new scenes are set to The Smashing Pumpkins song ‘Bullet with Butterfly Wings’, right at the end we hear Rick speak.

The trailer has sparked a debate in the comments section – while some believe the clip is the new voice actor speaking, others were quick to point out that it’s a reused clip from Season 6.

But it’s still fooled a fair few fans, with some even believing that AI trickery is at play.

Taking to the comments section, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “Was that Justin or the new voice actor at the end? If it’s the latter, I’m impressed!” Another said: “Wow, voices sounds good.”

A third asked: “Why they got an AI voicing Rick bro,” alongside a crying emoji.

In response to those praising the supposedly new voice actor, one said: “Those are old clips…” A second pointed out: “It’s reused from the Season 6 finale.”

Although Adult Swim channel president Michael Ouweleen previously said Roiland won’t be replaced by “imitators”, producer Steve Levy later said they will be “soundalikes”.

But it appears they are yet to find a permanent actor to take over the two lead roles, with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike delaying the process further.

For many Rick and Morty fans, the damage is done, with the trailer sparking numerous threats to boycott the series when Season 7 drops.

“I speak for everyone when I say we will NOT be watching,” said one, while another commented: “Won’t watch until Roiland is back. R.I.P. Rick and Morty.”

