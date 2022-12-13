Rick and Morty Season 7: Release date window, trailer, cast, plot, more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Here’s everything we know about Rick and Morty Season 7, the next intergalactic chapter of the Adult Swim cartoon, from release date and trailer information to cast, plot, and more.

Rick and Morty first aired in 2013. Over the next few years, the Adult Swim show found a loyal, impassioned audience, with millions gleefully embarking on the pair’s wild space-faring, alien-squishing adventures week after week.

The sixth season is arrived in September, marking the beginning of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s new long-term deal with the network, with at least 70 more episodes on the way.

With Season 6 over, fans are likely wondering: when is the Rick and Morty Season 7 release date, and what’s it going to be about?

Article continues after ad

Rick and Morty Season 7 release date: When is it coming out?

Rick and Morty Season 7 doesn’t have an official release date – but there’s good reason to believe it will arrive in December 2023.

Each new season of Rick and Morty tends to arrive a year after the finale of the previous batch of episodes, so with Season 6’s finale dropping this week, a year from now seems like a sensible bet.

Season 5 debuted in June 2021, while the sixth arrived this September – basically, you can safely expect it by this time next year.

In an earlier interview with The Wrap, co-creator Dan Harmon revealed they plan to release new seasons of Rick and Morty every year, possibly even “forever.”

Article continues after ad

“This is the strangest thing I’ve ever said about the show and it still feels unreal to say it, but we’ll be doing a season a year now,” he said.

“I still don’t understand how that’s possible. But that’s why it never happened on my watch. [Showrunner] Scott [Marder] is able to keep us on a schedule that mostly involves being so ahead of schedule that we can actually release things in a timely manner.”

Rick and Morty Season 7 cast: Who’s in it?

While Rick and Morty Season 7 is bound to feature a roster of guest stars in its cast, we can expect the following stars to return:

Article continues after ad

Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Speaking to Slash Film, Chalke said she’d already recorded the first two episodes from the next season. “Yeah, I can’t remember which ones, but yeah, I’ve recorded at least a couple, I think. Yeah. And they were also talking about how I think they’re about to start breaking stories for Season 9,” Parnell added.

In another interview with Comic Book, Grammer spoke about her commitment to remaining in the show for years to come. “What’s lovely about these characters is they live within this family dynamic, and there’s always different facets of them that we can find,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“It’s been really enthralling and riveting to experience the transition of a character who started off pretty two-dimensionally and have it grow and change into a very three-dimensional character with a lot of different story and levels and facets to her.

“That’s really something that has also changed in media in general. It’s nice to be a part of that over these last 10-11 years.”

Season 6 saw the return of Susan Sarandon’s Dr Wong, with Peter Dinklage, Lisa Kudrow, Paul Giamatti, Jack Black, and Daniel Radcliffe also making appearances.

Rick and Morty Season 7 plot: What will it be about?

There aren’t any official plot details for Rick and Morty Season 7 – however, we’ve had a few teases.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Inverse, showrunner Scott Marder said the second half of Season 6 kicked off the next part of a “larger story”, and he’s already working on Seasons 8 and 9.

“I am on 8, and 9 we’ll be starting top of next year. So we’re getting ahead and it’s awesome, really exciting. We’re overlapping like two or three seasons in the records so from our perspective, it’s a real kaleidoscope,” he told Newsweek.

Rick and Morty Season 7 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7 at the time of writing – but you can check out the trailer for the Season 6 finale below:

That’s everything we know about Rick and Morty Season 7! We’ll update this article upon further announcements, and be sure to check out our other TV hubs below:

1883 Season 2 | 1923 | Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin