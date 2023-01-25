Who will voice Rick and Morty in Season 7? Adult Swim has cut ties with Justin Roiland, so who’ll play his characters in the next season?

Rick and Morty first aired in 2013. Created by Roiland and Dan Harmon, the titular pair’s crude, wacky, intergalactic adventures garnered a loyal following.

The sixth season of the sitcom came to an end in December last year, but there’s loads more to come; more specifically, there are at least 70 more episodes on the way, with Harmon earlier saying they could go “forever.”

However, complications have arisen from Roiland facing domestic abuse charges – so who will play Rick and Morty in Season 7 and beyond?

Who will voice Rick and Morty now?

Voice actors for Rick and Morty have yet to be announced – but we will update this space with any rumors or announcements.

A statement shared by the show’s official account read: “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland.

“Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

It’s unclear whether existing cast members, such as Harmon or Chris Parnell, will take on the characters or if new actors will be hired. It also hasn’t been confirmed whether they’ll imitate Roiland’s voices for the duo, or if Rick and Morty will sound completely different going forward.

Why was Justin Roiland fired from Rick and Morty?

Roiland was fired after it emerged he’d been charged with felony domestic abuse and will soon defend himself in court.

Roiland was charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit in Orange County, California, in May 2020.

The charges stem from an alleged incident with an unnamed Jane Doe whom Roiland was living with and dating at the time.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old pleaded not guilty and was released on a $50,000 bond.

After appearing at a pre-trial hearing earlier this month, Roiland is scheduled to return to court in April 27. A trial date has yet to be confirmed.

In a statement, Roiland’s attorney T. Edward Welbourn said: “To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence.”

