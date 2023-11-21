Rick and Morty creator teases what’s next after major character’s death

Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon has teased what to expect next after a major character’s death arrived in Season 7.

Harmon has had a mighty job on his hands of late, following the news that his fellow co-creator and Rick and Morty voice actor Justin Roiland was let go.

When the Season 7 premiere arrived last month, reaction to the new voice actors was mixed, but as the show has progressed with some incredible (and very dark) episodes, opinions have grown increasingly positive.

Last week’s entry, Season 7 Episode 5, featured the huge canonical event we were all waiting for – and the death of a villain that has major implications for the series moving forward. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Rick and Morty creator teases what’s next after Rick Prime’s death

In Season 7 Episode 5, Rick Prime – the villain Rick C-137 has been hunting down forever – was finally killed. Although it’s a monumental moment, Harmon’s not too worried about the future of Rick and Morty.

In a recent interview with Variety, the creator explained that while saying goodbye to such a significant villain might have had an impact on the story moving forward, “I think there’s still a conclusion to a story here, because the narcissist will tell you that destroying yourself, it doesn’t solve a problem.”

The outlet went on to say that Rick “losing his sense of purpose” actually gives the writing team a lot of material to work with.

“What do you do if you’re Braveheart and you’ve been avenging your dead wife and succeed and don’t die, and then live beyond it? Where’s your story go when that’s all that’s defined you?” added showrunner Scott Marder.

Harmon reassured fans that Rick Prime’s death doesn’t mean the end for Rick and Morty – far from it. “This show, the least of its concerns is wearing out its canonical credit card,” he continued.

“If the show was going to be destroyed, it would have been destroyed by any of the other Godzilla-sized problems that have happened to it, including pandemics, writers’ strikes, and other things.”

Plus, even with Rick Prime gone, there’s still Evil Morty to worry about – not to mention the unlikely big bad setup in Season 7 Episode 6.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episodes 1-6 are on Adult Swim now, with Episode 7 arriving on November 26.