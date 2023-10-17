Following the Season 7 premiere, Rick and Morty fans have been wondering: why did the show get new voice actors for its main characters?

Rick and Morty has returned for more interdimensional adventures, with Episode 1 of the latest chapter bringing back the titular grandfather-grandson duo, as well as Mr. Poopybutthole, Squanchy, Gear Head, and Birdperson – not to mention a cameo from Hugh Jackman.

As per the Season 7 synopsis: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season.”

Whether you noticed it or not, Rick, Morty, and a number of other characters have new voice actors playing them – but why? Read on to find out.

Why did Rick and Morty get new voice actors?

Adult Swim cut ties with Justin Roiland in January 2023 in the wake of since-dismissed domestic assault charges against him. And because he voiced Rick, Morty, and a number of other characters, the show had to find new actors to replace him.

On January 12, it was reported that Roiland had been arrested in Orange County, California on a count of felony domestic assault, accusations he strongly denied. On January 24, Adult Swim announced that it had let him go, leaving fellow co-creator Dan Harmon to lead the charge.

In March, the charges against Roiland were dropped. He took to social media to express that while he was “thankful” the case was dismissed, he’s “still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

Since then, Rick and Morty fans have been on tenterhooks over who might replace the various characters Roiland voiced, which include:

Rick Sanchez

Morty Smith

Mr. Meeseeks

Albert Einstein

Mr. Poopybutthole

Taddy Mason

Cromulons

Noob-Noob

Truth Tortoise

Glar

Michael

Mr. Always Wants To Be Hunted

Mr. Frundles

Roiland also voiced various characters in the episodes ‘Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate’ and ‘Rixty Minutes’.

The creators didn’t reveal who would be taking on the titular duo until the Season 7 premiere on Sunday, with the credits showing that Ian Cardoni is the new voice of Rick and Harry Belden is Morty. Meanwhile, John Allen now voices Mr. Poopybutthole.

