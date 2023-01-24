Rick and Morty to be recast after Adult Swim parts with Justin Roiland

After Rick and Morty creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was arrested for domestic assault, Adult Swim announced he would not be returning to the show.

Despite being a show that deals with metaphysics and philosophy, Rick and Morty made a name for itself thanks to its crude humor and sensibilities.

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, who also voices both of the titular characters, the show follow Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty on their increasingly bizarre adventures across the multiverse.

The show has already been renewed for a seventh season by Adult Swim, but not all members of the cast are going to be returning.

Justin Roiland to leave Rick and Morty

On January 12, 2023, NBC reported that Roiland had been arrested in Orange County, California on a count of felony domestic assault.

Though the court date for the official trial is still pending, Adult Swim has made the decision to sever ties with the Rick and Morty creator, which they announced on January 24, 2023.

The announcement reassured fans that the show will still return for the ordered Season 7, with new voice actors coming to take over the titular roles.

Though the announcement Tweet does not enable replies, fans took to the quote retweets to express their trepidation at whether the show could continue without the voice of its main characters.

A few fans threw out candidates like Billy West or Seth MacFarlane to do the voices, but others were convinced that this announcement spelled the end of the show.

Whatever the future of Rick and Morty might be, fans seem to be in agreement that this decision was inevitable, and probably the right one.