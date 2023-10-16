How to watch Rick and Morty Season 7 – Is it streaming?

If you weren’t able to tune into the Season 7 premiere of Rick and Morty live, here’s what you need to know about how to watch the new episodes and if they’re streaming.

Wubba lubba dub dub! Fans of interdimensional mayhem can rejoice in the fact that Rick and Morty has teleported back to our screens, with Season 7 Episode 1 proving to be a schwifty ride – with a hilarious cameo from Hugh Jackman to boot.

The premiere marks the first episode since co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was fired from the series after facing domestic violence accusations. Although the charges were later dropped, new actors were brought in to voice Rick, Morty, and a whole host of other characters.

New episodes air on Adult Swim weekly, but what about those who can’t tune in to watch it live? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Rick and Morty Season 7.

How to watch Rick and Morty Season 7 on streaming

New episodes of Rick and Morty can be watched on-demand on Adult Swim shortly after they air, with Season 7 Episode 1 available until January 25, 2024.

Alternatively, new episodes will be made available for streaming on Channel 4’s on-demand service All4 two days after their US premiere, which American customers can access for free using a VPN.

Adult Swim confirmed that Season 7 will stream on Max and Hulu in 2024, although it’s yet to announce a specific date. We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when it does.

The same can be said for US-based Netflix users. But Rick and Morty fans in a number of territories including Australia, India, and South Korea will be able to stream Season 7 episodes weekly on Mondays – the day after they air in the US – on Netflix.

For those opting to use a VPN, Express VPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for Express VPN

Connect to a UK location that allows Channel 4 and create a free account

Watch and enjoy

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 1 is out now. You can check out when to expect new episodes here, and read more Rick and Morty content here.

