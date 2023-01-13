Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland charged with domestic assault

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury as well as one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

As first reported by NBC, Justin Roiland, aged 42, has been charged in Orange County, California. According to the felony complaint – which was obtained and reported on by Variety – the incident in question occurred “on or around Jan 19, 2020, against an unnamed Jane Doe who was dating Roiland at the time.”

The Rick and Morty creator pleaded not guilty in 2020 and is set to appear in court on Thursday, Jan 13, 2023 for a pretrial hearing. An official trial date has not been set yet, however, Roiland is also due for a second pretrial hearing on April 27, 2023. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the situation as more details are revealed.

NBC further reported how the public court records from the 2020 incident revealed that Roilant was first charged in May 2020. He was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020 and was then arraigned in October 2020.

Furthermore, a protective order filed in October 2020 – as well as documentation of the court minutes – included that Roiland is not to “harass, threaten or surveil the person named in the protective order.” Adding that he cannot “go within 100 feet of the person.” This order lasts until October 2023.

Roiland – best known for his work as creator and main voice actor for the hit animated series Rick and Morty – has also recently come out with a brand new game, High on Life. He is also the founder of animation studio Justin Roiland’s Solo Vanity Card Productions! and video game studio Squanch Games.