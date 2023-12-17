What time is Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10 out?

In what felt like the flash of a portal gun, the finale of Rick and Morty’s latest chapter is just around the corner – here’s what time to expect Season 7 Episode 10.

Even before Season 7 premiered, there was much anticipation for the latest episodes of Rick and Morty, which were marked by controversy ever since co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was let go.

Following a shaky start, the show found its footing as the episodes went on, with a notable high being Episode 4 and its bonkers “suicide spaghetti” plot, following by the epic canonical conclusion of Rick Prime’s storyline in Episode 5.

Now, Rick and Morty is gearing up for its Season 7 finale – so, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and time of Episode 10 as well as where to watch it.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10, titled ‘Fear No Mort’, airs on Adult Swim on Cartoon Network at 11pm ET on Sunday, December 17. Following this, it will be available on Adult Swim on-demand.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky, as the finale arrives two days earlier than UK viewers, where it will air at 10pm on E4 on Tuesday, December 19, before being available to watch on Channel 4 on-demand.

In other territories, including Australia and South Korea, the new episodes arrive late on Mondays on Netflix, meaning Episode 10 will be available for streaming on December 18.

If you don’t have cable or a TV subscription and you’re willing to wait a little longer, you can access new Rick and Morty episodes via Netflix or Channel 4’s on-demand service by using a VPN.

Express VPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location

Sign up for Express VPN

Connect to a UK location that allows Channel 4 and create a free account, or connect to an Australian or South Korean location and sign in to Netflix

Watch and enjoy

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episodes 1-9 are available on Adult Swim now. You can check out more of our coverage below:

