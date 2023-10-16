The Rick and Morty Season 7 premiere has arrived, and with it comes the replacement of co-creator and voice star Justin Roiland. So, who’s now voicing Rick and Morty?

Ever since the news broke that Roiland had been let go of the series he helped to create, fans have been on tenterhooks wondering who would be stepping in as the voice for Rick, Morty, and a whole host of other characters.

The news arrived earlier this year after Roiland was arrested on a count of felony domestic assault dating back to 2020. Although the charges were later dropped, Adult Swim decided to cut ties with him, announcing that co-creator Dan Harmon would now be leading the charge.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although the network has remained tight-lipped about who would be taking on the voice acting roles, amid the Season 7 premiere, we finally have an answer.

Who’s voicing Rick and Morty?

As is revealed in the credits for Season 7 Episode 1, Ian Cardoni is the new voice of Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden is Morty Smith.

In the opening credits, meanwhile, the words “Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon” have been removed, with just the Rick and Morty logo appearing in its place.

Article continues after ad

Although we first got to hear the new voices in the Season 7 trailer, Adult Swim wouldn’t reveal who the replacements are up until now.

Article continues after ad

Fans have mixed feelings towards the new voice actors. On the one hand, viewers were happy that Cardoni and Belden sound similar to Roiland’s iteration of the titular characters.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“If they were the ones speaking in the trailer, great job on the replacements,” wrote one on X/Twitter. “They sounded veryyy similar to the original.”

Article continues after ad

Another said: “Honestly I legit don’t hear a SIGNIFICANT difference between the pilot voice and his voice so people complaining are of the same vein of people complaining about how the Rick & Morty voices sound different. BARELY IF HARDLY AT ALL?!??? Like these are professional VA’s come on now.”

Article continues after ad

On the other side of the fence, one fan commented: “I get why @JustinRoiland is no longer with Rick & Morty (even though he’s innocent of all charges), but the new voices aren’t it. Justin brought humor to his acting & his lines that just isn’t there.”

Article continues after ad

A second chimed in: “The new voices for Rick, Morty, and side characters that Justin Roiland voiced sound awful. Especially Mr poopy butthole. Why even ruin the show like this? Just end it or figure out how to bring Justin back.”

And then there are those who sit in the middle, with some suggesting that while the Rick and Morty replacements are solid, they’re not too keen on the other characters Roiland voiced.

Article continues after ad

“Watching this new Rick & Morty episode, the new voices for the characters doing a very, VERY good job, that it feels like Roiland himself,” wrote one. “But other characters he voiced also have new ones, and they don’t sound as good. (Looking right at you, Mr. Poopy Butthole’s new voice).”

Article continues after ad

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 1 is available to stream on Adult Swim now. You can check out when to expect new episodes here, and read more Rick and Morty content here.