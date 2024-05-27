MultiVersus replaces Rick & Morty voice actor & fans are rejoicing

MultiVersus has replaced Justin Roiland as the voice of Rick and Morty ahead of the launch of season 1 and fans are thrilled by the decision.

MultiVersus is set to make its big return to the gaming world with the launch of Season 1 on May 28, 2024. The game, which was first released in early access back in June 2022, introduced fans to a new Super Smash Bros-style game.

However, developer Player First Game switched the script by featuring many well-known Warner Bros.-owned characters for players to take control of and battle it out with, with Wonder Woman, Batman, The Iron Giant, Shaggy, and multiple Looney Tunes characters all playable, to name a few.

Article continues after ad

In light of the game’s actual release, many of the characters included and teased in the early access will be returning, including both Rick and Morty, though with a change. MultiVersus devs have now confirmed that Justin Roiland, the original creator of Rick and Morty, will not be returning to voice the characters, a decision that fans have applauded the devs for making.

Article continues after ad

In January 2023, it was reported that Roiland, one of the creators of the Adult Swim series Rick and Morty, had been arrested in Orange County, California, on a count of felony domestic assault dating back to 2020.

Article continues after ad

While the charges were later dropped, the network chose to part ways with Roiland both as a creator of the series and as the voice of both Rick and Morty.

In the lead-up to the release of MultiVersus season 1, it has been revealed by the devs that Harry Belden will be voicing Morty while Ian Cardoni will lend his voice to the role of Rick.

While recasting voice actors can be a contentious move, the MultiVersus community has shared nothing but joy over the news devs have replaced Roiland.

One X user commented, “Well done. You never know how it’s going to go when you replace the original actor or voice actor. Ian does an amazing job.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others also commented “thank you” and “great decision” in response to the news that Cardoni and Belden will be taking over voice lines for Rick and Morty in MultiVersus moving forward.