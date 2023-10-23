Though Rick and Morty Season 7 is in full swing, will this be the last outing? Here’s everything you need to know about if Rick and Morty has been cancelled.

2023 got off to a rocky start for Rick and Morty, as co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was arrested on a count of felony domestic assault dating back to 2020. Although the charges were later dropped, Adult Swim decided to cut ties with him, announcing that co-creator Dan Harmon would now be leading the charge.

The news paved the way for a series of new voice actors to take over the roles previously voiced by Roiland. With the arrival of the Season 7 premiere last week, we found out that Ian Cardoni is the new voice of Rick Sanchez, while Harry Belden is Morty Smith.

Episode 2 launched on Sunday, and while there’s still eight more episodes to go, the fate of Rick and Morty has come into question of late, leading some fans to ask: has Rick and Morty been cancelled?

Has Rick and Morty been cancelled?

No, Rick and Morty hasn’t been cancelled. On the contrary, Adult Swim has locked in for at least 10 seasons, meaning there’s still three more to go after Season 7 finishes – and that’s only if the network decides not to extend the contract further.

Back in May 2018, more than a year after its Season 3 premiere, Adult Swim announced a huge 70-episode renewal order for the beloved adult animated series, following incredible viewing figures and positive reactions. And with 10 episodes per season, the news meant seven more seasons on top of the three that had already aired.

When announcing the release date for the seventh chapter’s premiere in August, Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said: “This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

Meanwhile, the synopsis reads: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until Season 10!”

The reason why some might question whether the show is coming to an end is likely due to the Roiland controversy, bolstered by Season 7’s low Rotten Tomatoes score. Currently, it’s been slapped with a disappointing 35% audience rating, but with eight more episodes to go, there’s all the chance this will change in the coming weeks.

