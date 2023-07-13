With Season 1 of Quarterback dropping on Netflix this week, here’s everything we know about a potential Season 2.

In recent years, Netflix has entered the world of sports documentaries, with Drive to Survive concerning Formula 1, Break Point covering the world of tennis, and Full Swing following the world’s best golfers.

This week, the streamer dropped Quarterback, an American Football documentary that follows three high-profile players across an entire season of the sport. The official synopsis states that the series “gives fans an inside look at the players’ lives on the field and off,” while documenting “intimate moments with their families, friends, and trainers.”

The docu-series “also reveals the many pressures involved: what it’s like to receive an entire stadium’s cheers or boos, or be chased by a 300-pound defensive lineman, and the reality of having to ask your loved ones to make sacrifices on your behalf.” Here’s what we know about a potential Season 2.

Will there be a Quarterback Season 2?

While nothing is confirmed at this point, the likelihood is that there will be a Quarterback Season 2, based on the fact that those aforementioned sports docs have run for multiple seasons. Here’s how they have broken down thus far…

There have been five seasons of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, with the most recent dropping in February 2023. A sixth series is currently in production.

There has been one season of Break Point, the first half of which streamed in January 2023, and the second half June 2023. A second series was green-lit in March and is currently shooting at Wimbledon.

The first season of Full Swing launched on Netflix in February, 2023. Season 2 was green-lit in March, and is currently shooting at golf tournaments all over the world. So the signs are good that Quarterback will continue.

When could Season 2 of Quarterback be released?

Season 2 of Quarterback is likely to launch in July 2024. With these shows dropping annually, and normally covering a season, expect a Quarterback announcement to happen before the 2023 American Football season commences in September.

Season 1 of Quarterback followed three players through the year: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Season 2 would likely do the same, following three new quarterbacks through the regular season, which runs September 7, 2023 to January 7, 2023. Then on into the post-season, right up to the Super Bowl, which will be played in the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on February 11, 2024.

Season 1 of Quarterback dropped all eight episodes on July 12, 2023. So July 12, 2024 is a good bet for Season 2.

