Arcane Season 2 may be the last but it’s not the end for Netflix’s League of Legends

If you’re sad Arcane Season 2 spells the end for the impeccable Netflix series, don’t fret, as co-creator Christian Linke has promised more from the League of Legends’ small-screen universe.

It’s been three long years since Vi and Jinx first made their Netflix debut, but thankfully the wait is nearly over, with Arcane Season 2 Part 1 set to drop on November 9.

While hype has been building, its arrival is bittersweet after Riot Games and the streaming service announced the second chapter will also be the League of Legends adaptation’s last.

No doubt the news left you sobbing as hard as that Powder scene, but it’s not all bad. In a conversation with Screen Rant, Linke said Arcane “is just the first” of a long line of LoL spinoff series in development.

When asked if they’re planning to continue the video game’s TV universe, he replied, “Absolutely. Arcane is just the first one.

“We’re working on a bunch of new projects, a bunch of new stories from across the different regions and characters of our IP, and some of them are actually continuations of character stories from Arcane.

“So, definitely, there are some character stories that we want to continue. So, really, Arcane is the true first. This is the first rite that we had to survive and figure out, ‘Can we do this?’ And now, we can kind of dream bigger, which is really awesome.”

Arcane’s success, critically and commercially, no doubt contributes to these plans. Season 1 was watched 34 million times in its first six days while topping the Netflix charts in more than 50 countries.

What’s more, it earned respective 100% and 96% ratings from critics and audiences, with many praising its intricate storytelling, impeccable animation, and its ability to appeal to both players and non-fans of League of Legends.

As for what future shows could look like, since Arcane Season 2 is set to track the Piltover vs Zaun war, we might get follow-ups on survivors of the battle.

There are plenty of theories from fans of the games, with one suggesting storylines on either “Garen/Lux/Sylas or Yasuo/Riven/Shen/Zed” would make sense.

“I personally think that the war between Ionia and Noxus is the better choice since it has more potential to continue the success of Arcane on a safe bet,” they added.

“Having the dynamic between Shen and Zed and the build up of Yasuo and Riven serves a good fundamental for a show. On top of that, you have a lot of other characters who are involved in this storyline like Yi or Irelia for example.

“I also think that Ionia being pretty much the complete opposite of Piltover makes it another reason to go for that region instead of any other, since the audience will subconsciously treat it as a new show instead of an ‘Arcane copy’.”

Riot Games Could we be heading to Ionia next?

Another replied, “So one route I can see them going is the Ionia invasion since I imagine Season 2 might include Singed supplying chemical weapons to Ambessa and Noxus.

“Plus, I doubt this will happen in Season 2, but I think Urgot’s banishment might be a future plotline and Swain’s rise to power is a pretty big part of this story.”

That’s for the creators to know and us to find out. Until then, we’ve got Arcane Season 2 to look forward to.

