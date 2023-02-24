Will there be a Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6? Netflix’s acclaimed F1 documentary series has just returned for its fifth season, but will there be a sixth?

The hit F1 docu-series first hit the streaming platform in 2018, offering viewers never-before-seen, unprecedented access to the World Championship.

The series sits among Netflix’s most popular sports documentaries, alongside the likes of The Last Dance and its newest addition, Full Swing.

With Season 5 arriving this week, viewers may be wondering if they can expect Drive to Survive Season 6 – and we have the answer.

Will there be a Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 6?

Yes, Formula 1: Drive to Survive has already been renewed for Season 6.

The sixth season was announced alongside the fifth in May 2022. “Offering unprecedented access, the new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 and 2023 championships,” Formula 1 wrote.

“The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.”

Not only is the series a major title for Netflix, but it’s seen viewership of F1 in the US increase dramatically – on ESPN, it’s nearly doubled.

Two-time champion Max Verstappen told Complex: “In the US, Netflix, in general, is very big. To get a bit more of an insight into Formula One was incredibly important, and I think it brought a lot more younger fans.”

Red Bull’s reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo also said: “It’s not about the fame. It’s about sharing the sport I’ve done my whole life and my passion with a larger audience and then recognizing that this is a sport and these are athletes and getting that respect as well. That makes me really happy.”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Seasons 1-5 are on Netflix now. Find out if there’ll be a Full Swing Season 2 here.