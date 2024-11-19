Physical 100 Season 3 confirmed as Netflix makes big change to rules

Physical: 100 is returning for Season 3 and more grueling, bicep-bursting quests – but Netflix is making a big change to the hit series’ rules.

If you thought Ninja Warrior was tough, Physical: 100 is in another league. It has a brilliantly simple premise: 100 contestants – of all ages, occupations, genders, and builds – duke it out in a series of ridiculously exhausting (and occasionally unfair) challenges until only one person remains.

Season 1 was an instant hit when it arrived on the streaming service in 2023, paving the way for a second season that upped the ante with even harder quests. It quickly dominated Netflix’s top 10 chart, but it was unclear when or if a third season would go ahead.



On Monday, November 18, Netflix finally confirmed the renewal of Physical: 100 Season 3 as part of its first international showcase (a French version of Love is Blind was also announced, if that’s your cup of tea).

Here’s the exciting bit: as announced by Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s VP of content in Asia, the third season will expand beyond South Korea, allowing competitors from all across the continent for the first time.

This was teased in the finale of Season 2, which ended with the narrator saying, “Our search for the perfect physique… will continue,” followed by a title card for Physical: 100 – Asia.

Netflix

Jang Ho-gi, the show’s creator, also told The Korean Herald that he hopes to involve international competitors in future seasons.

“If Season 3 is confirmed for production, it would be great to see the series featuring international contestants… I would like to present the new season in a completely new format and composition, such as by having contestants compete by forming a team based on their nationalities,” he said.

“Many people have shown interest in the current whereabouts of participants that were eliminated from the matches in the first and second seasons of Physical: 100 – and they are eager to witness contestants who were prematurely eliminated stage a comeback.”

Physical: 100 Season 3 is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2025.