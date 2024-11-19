Ben Stiller reveals major Severance Season 2 milestone two months from release

We are less than two months away from the Severance Season 2 release date, and post-production is going swimmingly, according to a new update from Ben Stiller.

Severance is the best TV show on Apple TV – and yet, we’ve been waiting over two years for the second season.

A lot of things have gotten in the way (the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes, rumored behind-the-scenes drama, a stop-start production, cast schedules), but new episodes will finally arrive on January 17, 2025.

Stiller, one of the show’s main producers and directors, posted a major update on BlueSky: the sound mix for Severance Season 2 is officially complete, meaning it’s almost locked, loaded, and ready to drop on Apple TV.

He also shared two important dates coming up on the calendar: on December 7, there’ll be a Severance panel at CCXP24 in Brazil, which means we may get another trailer; and on December 17, the first season will be released on Blu-ray, so you can add it to your physical media collection (or maybe someone will get you it for Christmas).

If you want to catch up before the second season premieres, you have two options: read our recap of Severance Season 1, or you can watch Apple TV’s super-condensed two-minute run-through of everything that went down last time.

The first teaser for Season 2 came with a worrying reveal: Mark (Adam Scott) will be working with new colleagues, and it’s unclear what will happen to Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro), and Dylan (Zach Cherry).

Speaking to IndieWire, writer and executive producer Mohamad El Masri teased how the new episodes will lay the groundwork for a third season. “I think there’s a natural overlap that happens, especially with the second season of a show, that you’ve got to keep [the momentum] going,” he said.

“People are interested, people are watching, and now with Season 2, you really have to sort of think about, not just what is Season 2 going to deliver in a satisfying way, but how does this set up Season 3 and beyond.”

Before Season 2 hits Apple TV, find out what happens to the workers in Severance and check out other TV shows streaming this month.