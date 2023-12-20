Percy Jackson debuts with near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Percy Jackson & the Olympians has finally debuted, and not only are fans loving it – critics are too, especially on Rotten Tomatoes.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians, based on the beloved book series by Rick Riordan, has been one of the most awaited shows for Disney Plus in recent years.

The synopsis for Season 1, which follows the plot of the first book, reads: “12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend’s help, Percy must restore order to Olympus.”

The 2010 movie starring Logan Lerman was unfortunately a major let-down for many, but thankfully, despite only having premiered yesterday, people are loving this new TV series, both fans and critics alike.

Percy Jackson gains a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score

Percy Jackson & the Olympians has impressed with its debut season, gaining a Fresh 97% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes. This of course beats the original movie, which gained a score of 48%.

Though an Audience Score is yet to appear, there have been 34 Critic’s reviews on the site, with almost all of them positive.

As stated by Dais Johnston for Inverse, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a pitch-perfect adaptation of Rick Riordan’s mythological fantasy book series, may just have the juice to take on this throne and give the kids of the Harry Potter generation a new franchise that will grow along with them.”

Dan Fienberg wrote for The Hollywood Reporter, “It carefully targets a younger demographic, honoring what’s likably relatable in the source material and delivering a dose of fantastical whimsy, all while making very few outrage-worthy changes.”

Entertainment Weekly revealed that “Perhaps Percy Jackson’s biggest achievement is how it makes Percy’s coming-of-age story feel every bit as epic as the legends from Mount Olympus.”

The only negative review came from Slant, which said “Largely missing from the series is the coherent world-building and quicksilver pacing of the novels.”

As for fan responses, positivity is already apparent on social media. “Five minutes into Percy Jackson ep1 and it’s already the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life” stated one fan.

“And THAT’S how you make a book to series adaptation,” another said.

Check out more responses below:

You can check out the release schedule for Percy Jackson here.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson & the Olympians are now available to stream on Disney+. You can check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

