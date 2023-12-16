Percy Jackson & the Olympians release schedule: Dates & episodes

Percy Jackson & the Olympians sees the demigod return to the screen – here’s a full rundown of his release schedule, with dates, times, and more.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians has been one of the most awaited shows for Disney+ in recent years. The books, which follow a young demigod as he attempts to find his place in the world and survive all the Greek myths and monsters that come with it, have been beloved for the past couple of decades.

Article continues after ad

The 2010 movie starring Logan Lerman was unfortunately a major let-down for many fans, but there is still hope that this new TV series, which has far more involvement from author Rick Riordan, will be a better depiction of the story.

Article continues after ad

Considering that the series already has a 96% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, that seems likely. But with the show about to premiere this week, now is the time for you to decide. So when are the episodes coming out?

Article continues after ad

How many Percy Jackson & the Olympians episodes are there?

The new show will have a total of eight episodes, all airing on Disney+.

The episode titles, which follow the chapter titles of the books, are as follows:

Percy Jackson & the Olympians release schedule:

You can find the release schedule for Percy Jackson & the Olympians below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Episode 1 & 2: December 20

Episode 3: December 27

Episode 4: January 3

Episode 5: January 10

Episode 6: January 17

Episode 7: January 24

Episode 8: January 31

Episodes 1 and 2 will have a shared premiere, with all of the episodes ranging between 30 and 50 minutes.

We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Disney+ below:

Article continues after ad

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Time

1:30pm India

7pm Australia

The official synopsis of Season 1, which follows the plot of the first book, Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief, reads: “12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend’s help, Percy must restore order to Olympus.”

Article continues after ad

Check out our other Percy Jackson coverage here, and the rest of our Movies & TV coverage here.