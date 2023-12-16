Percy Jackson & the Olympians release schedule: Dates & episodes

Percy Jackson & the Olympians release schedule: Dates & episodesDisney+
Percy Jackson & the Olympians sees the demigod return to the screen – here’s a full rundown of his release schedule, with dates, times, and more.
Percy Jackson & The Olympians has been one of the most awaited shows for Disney+ in recent years. The books, which follow a young demigod as he attempts to find his place in the world and survive all the Greek myths and monsters that come with it, have been beloved for the past couple of decades.
The 2010 movie starring Logan Lerman was unfortunately a major let-down for many fans, but there is still hope that this new TV series, which has far more involvement from author Rick Riordan, will be a better depiction of the story.
Considering that the series already has a 96% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, that seems likely. But with the show about to premiere this week, now is the time for you to decide. So when are the episodes coming out?
How many Percy Jackson & the Olympians episodes are there?
The new show will have a total of eight episodes, all airing on Disney+.
The episode titles, which follow the chapter titles of the books, are as follows:
Percy Jackson & the Olympians release schedule:
You can find the release schedule for Percy Jackson & the Olympians below:
- Episode 1 & 2: December 20
- Episode 3: December 27
- Episode 4: January 3
- Episode 5: January 10
- Episode 6: January 17
- Episode 7: January 24
- Episode 8: January 31
Episodes 1 and 2 will have a shared premiere, with all of the episodes ranging between 30 and 50 minutes.
We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Disney+ below:
- 12am PT
- 3am ET
- 5am Brazil
- 8am UK
- 9am Central European Time
- 1:30pm India
- 7pm Australia
The official synopsis of Season 1, which follows the plot of the first book, Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief, reads: “12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend’s help, Percy must restore order to Olympus.”
